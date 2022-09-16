Things to do this weekend in Champaign and Clark counties

Donors must provide a photo ID that includes full name while past donors are asked to bring their CDC donor ID card. You must be at least 17 (16 with parental consent: form available at givingblood.org or CBC drive locations) and weigh at least 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

5K Walk

The Tecumseh Trailblazers, a local walking club of the American Volkssport Association (AVA), is sponsoring a 5K, 6K and 11K loop walk on Saturday. The starting point is the Trailhead Shelter House next to the Historical Train Station, 147 W. Mound St. in South Charleston. Registration is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The walk is free and open to everyone or $3 for AVA credit. Parking available at the site. For more information, email beacon811@yahoo.com.

Library Book Sale

The North Lewisburg Friends of the Library Fall Market and Book Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the North Lewisburg branch, 161 Winder St.. There will be vendors, food, activities, fill-a-bag book deals and more.

Church Outreach Event

Greater Grace Temple, 380 W. Leffel Lane, will host “Grace in the Field,” an outreach gathering event, on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be a drive-up food box giveaway. From 12 to 4 p.m., there will be vendors, food trucks, children’s games and crafts, bouncy houses, free bibles, door prizes and gift card giveaways.

House Museum Tour

The Pennsylvania House Museum will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday for tours. Donations are $10 for adults and $3 for children.

Hertzler House Museum

The 1854 Daniel Hertzler House Museum, located in George Rogers Clark Historical Park, will take part in Ohio Open Doors from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The Ohio History Connection (formerly the Ohio Historical Society) shares stories of important landmarks and interesting sites right in our backyards. Visitors can discover a home built by an early Clark County entrepreneur as Daniel Hertzler, Jr. opens the door to his family home. Costumed interpreters will highlight the history and unique story about the Hertzler family.

Mennonite Daniel Hertzler, his wife and daughter came to Ohio in 1832 from Lancaster, PA. He bought and sold mills as his family and wealth grew. Enjoy this house, now furnished with period antiques of the 1860 era

To add to the experience, there will also be Sturgis Pretzels. Sturgis was the first commercial pretzel bakery in the United States in 1860, originating in Lancaster, PA where the Hertzlers are from. The most exciting fact is that the Sturgis Bakery is still in business.

Admission is free, but donations are appreciated for the upkeep of this historical home.