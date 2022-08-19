Things to do this weekend in Champaign and Clark counties

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Springfield Church Shoe Drive

Northminster Presbyterian Church, 400 Villa Road, will host a shoe drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

All shoe types and sizes will be accepted as long as they are wearable and are free from mold/mildew. Simply drive through the shoe drop-off zone and volunteers will unload the shoes from your vehicle. You do not need to get out.

The shoes will be donated to WaterStep, an organization that uses training and technology to provide clean safe water to people in developing countries and disaster areas. Approximately 3,000 pounds of shoes will purchase one water purification system. For more information, call 937-399-0838 or visit http://www.northminsterspringfield.org.

Once the shoes are collected and donated to WaterStep, they are sold to an exporter. The exporter takes these shoes into some of the same developing countries where WaterStep does water purification projects and sells them to local vendors. The vendors then sell the shoes in local markets, getting shoes to places where they are needed.

Explore Northeastern Schools to dedicate new building

Museum Tour

The Pennsylvania House Museum will be open for tours from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Donations are $10 for adults and $3 for children.

Cruzin’ the Park Event

The American Legion Post 176 will hold their 28th annual “Cruzin’ the Park” from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday at the South Charleston Community Park. The event will include the Legion’s “famous” pork chop dinners, along with other concessions. DJ Tony Cooper will provide his music. The event is free, with door prizes, 50/50 drawings, and all cars are welcome. The proceeds from the event go to the American Legion-Rick Woods Scholarship Fund.

Springfield Outdoor Movie

Developmental Disabilities of Clark County will host a free outdoor movie, “Spiderman: No Way Home” at about 9:15 p.m. on Saturday at Carleton Davidson Stadium, 1101 Mitchell Blvd. Bring a blanket or lawn chair to see the movie projected on a large, inflatable screen. Clark DD is co-sponsoring this event with the National Trails Parks and Recreation.

Daniel Hetzler Open House

The last of three free Sunday open houses at the 1854 Daniel Hetzler House (located in George Rogers Clark Park) will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Revisit the county’s early entrepreneur in his 1854 home built from his own sawmill and bricks fired by his company. He farmed over 1,000 acres, raised pigs, and loaned money. The open house is free, but donations help support and maintain the house.

Graham Food Pantry

Graham Local School District’s Falconland Market, located in the second-grade pod at the elementary school, will be open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Mercy Health Mobile Mammography

Mercy Health’s Mobile Mammography unit will be at Clark County Public Library - Enon Branch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday at 209 E. Main St.

The mobile unit offers 15-minute 2D and 3D screenings. A doctor’s order is not needed for screening. Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans but check with your insurance provider for exact coverage. No cost screenings are available for those who qualify. When calling to register, ask about financial assistance options. To schedule a screening, call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins are welcome but not guaranteed. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card with you.

Springfield Church Food Pantry

New Beginnings UMC Village Pantry, 5065 Old Mechanicsburg Road, will be open from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday. The pantry is open the fourth Monday of each month. For more information, call the church office at 937-399-2907 and leave a message if you have any questions.

Urbana Library Club

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St. in Urbana, will host LEGO Club from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the main library for kids of all ages.