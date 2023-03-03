Things to do this weekend: History, music events and more

The Springfield Church of Christ will host For the Love of Family Winter Festival from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. today at 1620 Buck Creek Lane.

This free evening will include games, crafts and cookie decorating. All are invited.

Registration is required at www.springfieldcofc.com or by calling the church office at 937-322-7207.

Clark DD Rockin’ Ball

The Developmental Disabilities of Clark County will host the Clark DD Rockin’ Ball from 7 to 10 p.m. today at the Mercantile Building on the Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike.

This event is for ages 18 and up. Celebrate developmental disabilities awareness month with Clark DD and the Deron Bell Band.

Advance tickets are $5 per person and $10 at the door. Everyone must have a ticket for entry.

Mother Stewart’s Event

Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co. will have the fifth annual celebration of its Bock Beer, StarkBier Fest, tonight and Saturday.

There will be Fainting Goat Dopplebock on tap and barrel-aged Fainting Goat both evenings. The Chardon Polka Band will perform 7 to 10 p.m. both nights and Schmidt’s Sausage truck will be available from 5 to 9 p.m. today and 12 to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

American Civil War Program

The Clark County Historical Society will offer a detailed exploration of the American Civil War during their annual symposium from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Heritage Center, 117 S. Fountain Ave.

This year’s theme is the Battle of Gettysburg, fought July 1–3, 1863 and considered the turning point of the war. Attendees will join military historians and speakers as they explore the battle itself, its participants, and its aftermath. Speakers include Lincoln expert Frank J. William, Dr. Peter Mansoor, retired Colonel and military historian from The Ohio State University, longtime Gettysburg supervisory historian D. Scott Hartwig, and Springfield’s own Tom Stafford, who will be focusing on the Gettysburg Address.

The day includes Civil War music with Steve and Lisa Ball, lunch, and refreshments. For more details and registration, visit https://cutt.ly/cws23.

PAC Performance

The Clark State Performing Arts Center (PAC), 300 S. Fountain Ave. in Springfield, will host Candice Hoyes at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are available at pac.clarkstate.edu.

Museum Tours

Pennsylvania House Museum will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday for tours.

Pocket Showband

In The Pocket Showband featuring Mississippi Red will play at the Striver’s Club, Inc. from 7 to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $20 in advance, and there is no guarantee to get in if you wait until the show due to limited seating.

For more information contact the club at 937-322-6091.