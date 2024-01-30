These 25 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty-five people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Aaron Corvin, 47, of Springfield: Violating protection order.
Cliff Tuttle, 51, of Springfield: Theft.
Tanya M. Leach, 45, of Springfield: Theft.
Brian L. Stoops, 55, of South Vienna: Theft.
John L. Greathouse Sr., 59, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.
Joshua E. Webb, 35, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.
Dakarie C. Grimes, 21, of Springfield: Kidnapping (two counts), abduction, strangulation, domestic violence.
Donnell J. McMullen, 45, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary.
Richard Stahlberg, 25: Theft.
Alexis P. Zinsmeister, 19: Receiving stolen property.
Robert Chaney III, 20, of Springfield: Burglary, domestic violence.
David W. Thomas Jr., 32, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property, theft.
Christy Stiltner, 26, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property, theft.
Mariah K.M. Sprinkle, 21: Intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case.
Marissa Suzman, 29, of Springfield: Workers’ compensation fraud, theft.
Torinzo L. Harper, 50, of Springfield: Illegal processing of drug documents (three counts), theft of drugs.
Spencer G. Lee, 24, of Franklin: Aggravated vehicular assault (two counts).
Tonya Johnson, 32, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Christopher Plummer, 40: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, having weapons while under disability.
Randy J. Baker, 45, of Springfield: Endangering children, domestic violence.
Israel R. Scott IV, 26, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Joanna K. Stacey, 38, of Springfield: Felonious assault (two counts), domestic violence (two counts).
Tariq Q. Cameron, 20, of Springfield: Kidnapping, abduction, strangulation, felonious assault.
Juvon D. Campbell, 21: Aggravated burglary, strangulation, domestic violence.
Frederick J. Almon, 42: Aggravated burglary, felonious assault, strangulation, domestic violence.
About the Author