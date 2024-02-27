These 21 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty-one people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Anthony W. Wazniak, 38, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Christine E. Mackert, 31: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Brook J. Smith, 40, of Columbus: Possession of cocaine.
Kamal I. Osman, 22, of Gahanna: Receiving stolen property.
Cameron P. Martin, 29, of Springfield: Intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness.
Kenneth H. Jacobs, 28, of Fairborn: Forgery, receiving stolen property.
Richard T. Lewis, 32: Receiving stolen property.
Tabitha D. Wooten, 43: Complicity.
Jordan C. Lewis 18, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Stevon L. Turner, 18, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Leslie Workman, 40, of Medway: Receiving stolen property.
Coltin J.D. Griffin, 19, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Guy L. Ray, 53, of Springfield: Violating a protection order.
James R. Parish, 34, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Johaun W. Sparks, 26, of New Carlisle: Rape, kidnapping.
Schneider Sagesse, 33, of Springfield: Attempted theft.
Gavin Q. Morris, 23, of Springfield: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence (two counts).
David D. Fadley, 49, of Xenia: Aggravated possession of drugs, receiving stolen property.
Ahteyonna Colquitt, 27, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Rickey A. Moore Jr., 29, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.
Gloria R. Smith, 51, of Springfield: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs (three counts), possession of cocaine.
