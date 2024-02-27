These 21 people were indicted in Clark County

By
1 hour ago
Twenty-one people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:

Anthony W. Wazniak, 38, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Christine E. Mackert, 31: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Brook J. Smith, 40, of Columbus: Possession of cocaine.

Kamal I. Osman, 22, of Gahanna: Receiving stolen property.

Cameron P. Martin, 29, of Springfield: Intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness.

Kenneth H. Jacobs, 28, of Fairborn: Forgery, receiving stolen property.

Richard T. Lewis, 32: Receiving stolen property.

Tabitha D. Wooten, 43: Complicity.

Jordan C. Lewis 18, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Stevon L. Turner, 18, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Leslie Workman, 40, of Medway: Receiving stolen property.

Coltin J.D. Griffin, 19, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Guy L. Ray, 53, of Springfield: Violating a protection order.

James R. Parish, 34, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Johaun W. Sparks, 26, of New Carlisle: Rape, kidnapping.

Schneider Sagesse, 33, of Springfield: Attempted theft.

Gavin Q. Morris, 23, of Springfield: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence (two counts).

David D. Fadley, 49, of Xenia: Aggravated possession of drugs, receiving stolen property.

Ahteyonna Colquitt, 27, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Rickey A. Moore Jr., 29, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Gloria R. Smith, 51, of Springfield: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs (three counts), possession of cocaine.

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

