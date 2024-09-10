These 20 people were indicted in Clark County

Jose L. Gomez, 33, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Aaron L. Knicley, 37, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

James E. Freeze, 45, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Christy Keck, 47, of Chillicothe: Receiving stolen property.

Crystal L. Lamb, 43, of New Carlisle: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

Laquan D. Jennings, 41, of Dayton: Having weapons under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

James L. Edwards, 36, of Miamisburg: Aggravated robbery, theft, having weapons under disability, failure to comply, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence.

Brian Lewis III, 17: Theft, receiving stolen property, felonious assault, receiving stolen property, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business.

Reko Cochran, 31, of Springfield: Strangulation, abduction, domestic violence.

Roy C. Malanowski, 32, of Springfield: Rape.

Joshua J. McClanahan, 33, of Springfield: Violating a protection order (three counts).

Jahzir S. Veasley, 18, of Springfield: Carrying a concealed weapon, tampering with evidence.

Robert H. Kittle, 35, of Springfield: Theft, possessing criminal tools.

Jacob Payen, 45, of Springfield: Illegal conveyance of deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance into courthouse.

Gregory W. Carpenter, 42, of Enon: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Mahdi O. Henry, 47, of Springfield: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, tampering with evidence.

Christian DeArmond, 31, of Springfield: Strangulation, abduction, domestic violence, endangering children.

Anna Dunn, 41, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Mark T. Gray, 42, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound.