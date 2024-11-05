These 20 people were indicted in Clark County

Austin M. Wile, 18, of New Carlisle: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, obstructing official business.

Christopher D. Stevens, 40, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

John Allen, 18, of Springfield: Discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, carrying concealed weapon.

Devin J. Ramsey, 40, of Englewood: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Terrance E. Locke, 64, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Shawn W. Wright, 52, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence, disrupting public service.

Amber N. Gamble, 37, of Springfield: Burglary, violation protection order (three counts).

Tyren L. Madwell, 21, of Springfield: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

April Edwards, 39, of Springfield: Aggravated robbery (two counts), tampering with evidence.

Cierra Edwards, 34, of Gary, Indiana: Aggravated robbery (two counts), tampering with evidence.

Stephen M. Ault, 33, of Dayton: Receiving stolen property, possession of cocaine.

Michael A. Brown, 46, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Irving Herron, 21, of Springfield: Aggravated robbery, having weapons under disability (two counts).

Anthony Eldridge Jr., 18, of Springfield: Aggravated robbery.

Timothy L. Flint, 35, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Jesse J. Lemaster Sr., 30, of Springfield: Felonious assault, domestic violence.

Charleine Grimes-Schmid, 63, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary, domestic violence.

Jeremy L. Henderson, 34, of Yellow Springs: Theft.

Tonya Diamond, 50, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.