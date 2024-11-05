These 20 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Darryl A. Bishop, 20, of Springfield: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.
Austin M. Wile, 18, of New Carlisle: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, obstructing official business.
Christopher D. Stevens, 40, of Springfield: Domestic violence.
John Allen, 18, of Springfield: Discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, carrying concealed weapon.
Devin J. Ramsey, 40, of Englewood: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.
Terrance E. Locke, 64, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.
Shawn W. Wright, 52, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence, disrupting public service.
Amber N. Gamble, 37, of Springfield: Burglary, violation protection order (three counts).
Tyren L. Madwell, 21, of Springfield: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.
April Edwards, 39, of Springfield: Aggravated robbery (two counts), tampering with evidence.
Cierra Edwards, 34, of Gary, Indiana: Aggravated robbery (two counts), tampering with evidence.
Stephen M. Ault, 33, of Dayton: Receiving stolen property, possession of cocaine.
Michael A. Brown, 46, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Irving Herron, 21, of Springfield: Aggravated robbery, having weapons under disability (two counts).
Anthony Eldridge Jr., 18, of Springfield: Aggravated robbery.
Timothy L. Flint, 35, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Jesse J. Lemaster Sr., 30, of Springfield: Felonious assault, domestic violence.
Charleine Grimes-Schmid, 63, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary, domestic violence.
Jeremy L. Henderson, 34, of Yellow Springs: Theft.
Tonya Diamond, 50, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.