Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

These 19 people were indicted in Clark County

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

caption arrowCaption
Clark County indictments

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
34 minutes ago

These 19 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week:

ExploreSpringfield police looking for Kenton Street hit-skip suspect

Calvin Wagner, 36, of Springfield: forgery, receiving stolen property.

Patrick J. Kmitt, 28, of Seville: three counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Derrick M. Suttles, 34, of Springfield: felonious assault, domestic violence; intimidation of a witness, victim in a criminal case.

Tracy V. Skyles, 50: breaking and entering.

Jason R. Cooper, 46: breaking and entering.

Victor Hammond, 68: breaking and entering.

Paul E. Powell, 32, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Patrick J. Shorten, 37, of Springfield: violating protection order.

William L. Rice, 47, of Springfield: domestic violence, violating public peace.

Stephan E. Jones, 46: aggravated burglary.

Mchale T. Kendall, 31, of Springfield: domestic violence, assault.

Jeremy M. Crable, 26, of Springfield: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Michael Peebles, 50, of Springfield: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Mark A. Jones, 62: aggravated robbery.

Verlynia C. Murphy, 36, of New Carlisle: failure to comply with order or signal or police officer.

Jeffery Spriggs, 23, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Lowell Short, 41: domestic violence, disrupting public service, violating protection order.

Willie J. Little, 48, of Springfield: aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, four counts of trafficking in fentanyl-related compound, two counts of fentanyl-related compound.

Tieraice Amon Thompson-Rivers, 18, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

ExplorePropane tanker overturns into creek in Springfield Twp.

In Other News
1
Koehler introduces legislation that would allow public entities to...
2
Springfield police looking for Kenton Street hit-skip suspect
3
Propane tanker overturns into creek in Springfield Twp.
4
PHOTOS: Great Blizzard of 1978 in Springfield and Clark County
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top