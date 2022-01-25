These 19 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week:
Calvin Wagner, 36, of Springfield: forgery, receiving stolen property.
Patrick J. Kmitt, 28, of Seville: three counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Derrick M. Suttles, 34, of Springfield: felonious assault, domestic violence; intimidation of a witness, victim in a criminal case.
Tracy V. Skyles, 50: breaking and entering.
Jason R. Cooper, 46: breaking and entering.
Victor Hammond, 68: breaking and entering.
Paul E. Powell, 32, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.
Patrick J. Shorten, 37, of Springfield: violating protection order.
William L. Rice, 47, of Springfield: domestic violence, violating public peace.
Stephan E. Jones, 46: aggravated burglary.
Mchale T. Kendall, 31, of Springfield: domestic violence, assault.
Jeremy M. Crable, 26, of Springfield: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Michael Peebles, 50, of Springfield: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Mark A. Jones, 62: aggravated robbery.
Verlynia C. Murphy, 36, of New Carlisle: failure to comply with order or signal or police officer.
Jeffery Spriggs, 23, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.
Lowell Short, 41: domestic violence, disrupting public service, violating protection order.
Willie J. Little, 48, of Springfield: aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, four counts of trafficking in fentanyl-related compound, two counts of fentanyl-related compound.
Tieraice Amon Thompson-Rivers, 18, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.
About the Author