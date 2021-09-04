These 19 people were indicted in Clark County

Derek M. Holmes, 31, of New Carlisle: robbery.

Noah N. Healy, 44: felonious assault.

Jayden Shular, 20, Yellow Springs: burglary.

Brian Miracle, 26, Springfield: rape.

Noel P. Coles, Jr., 48: violation of protection order.

Weena K. Lanum, 40, of Springfield: theft.

Juan P. Lopez, 29, of Chicago, Ill.: possession of cocaine.

Darrell Andrew-Lee Sickels III, 34: receiving stolen property.

Jerome C. Wyatt, 36: felonious assault.

George Norma, 36: felonious assault.

Hoang Nguyen, 26, of Riverdale, Ga.: improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapon.

Melinda Youngman, 26, of Springfield: aggravated vehicular assault, felonious assault, failure to stop after an accident.

Joshua Jones, 25, of Springfield: unlawful possession or use of a hoax weapon of mass destruction.

Phillip E. Rosenfeld, 65, of Dayton: aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, having weapons while under disability, possession of criminal tools.

Thomas Albert, 38: three counts of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated burglary, felonious assault, having weapons under disability, tampering with evidence.