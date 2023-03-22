These 18 people were indicted in Clark County

Eighteen people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on the following charges:
Dustan Conley, 27: obstructing official business.
Curtis J. Robinson, 30, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.
Tiffany L. Adams, 44: eight counts of forgery, eight counts of receiving stolen property.
William Hatcher, 27, of Springfield: two counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of forgery, complicity.
Kenneth Anderson, 31, of Springfield: two counts of receiving stolen property.
Willie Little, 50, of Springfield: trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Mark Hall, 32: trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of having weapons while under disability.
Lee Mays, 40: trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, having weapons under disability.
Jonathon Lenoir, 35: trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana.
Da’Len Stevens, 18, of Springfield: receiving stolen property, obstructing official business.
Robert Cox, 55, of London: aggravated possession of drugs.
Nathaniel D. Compston, 36, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.
Romelo E. Butler, 28, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.
Joy L. McCauley, 30, of Springfield: attempted murder, felonious assault, two counts of tampering with evidence.
Shawn D. Gregory, 30, of Springfield: having weapons under disability.
Darryl A. Newsome, 31: two counts of domestic violence, intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case.
Christopher Wilhelm, 33, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal or police officer.
Jimmy L. Dornon Jr., 37, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.
