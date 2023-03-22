X

These 18 people were indicted in Clark County

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
34 minutes ago

Eighteen people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on the following charges:

Dustan Conley, 27: obstructing official business.

Curtis J. Robinson, 30, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.

Tiffany L. Adams, 44: eight counts of forgery, eight counts of receiving stolen property.

William Hatcher, 27, of Springfield: two counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of forgery, complicity.

Kenneth Anderson, 31, of Springfield: two counts of receiving stolen property.

Willie Little, 50, of Springfield: trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Mark Hall, 32: trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of having weapons while under disability.

Lee Mays, 40: trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, having weapons under disability.

Jonathon Lenoir, 35: trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana.

Da’Len Stevens, 18, of Springfield: receiving stolen property, obstructing official business.

Robert Cox, 55, of London: aggravated possession of drugs.

Nathaniel D. Compston, 36, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Romelo E. Butler, 28, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.

Joy L. McCauley, 30, of Springfield: attempted murder, felonious assault, two counts of tampering with evidence.

Shawn D. Gregory, 30, of Springfield: having weapons under disability.

Darryl A. Newsome, 31: two counts of domestic violence, intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case.

Christopher Wilhelm, 33, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal or police officer.

Jimmy L. Dornon Jr., 37, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

