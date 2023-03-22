These 18 people were indicted in Clark County

Kenneth Anderson, 31, of Springfield: two counts of receiving stolen property.

Willie Little, 50, of Springfield: trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Mark Hall, 32: trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of having weapons while under disability.

Lee Mays, 40: trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, having weapons under disability.

Jonathon Lenoir, 35: trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana.

Da’Len Stevens, 18, of Springfield: receiving stolen property, obstructing official business.

Robert Cox, 55, of London: aggravated possession of drugs.

Nathaniel D. Compston, 36, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Romelo E. Butler, 28, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.

Joy L. McCauley, 30, of Springfield: attempted murder, felonious assault, two counts of tampering with evidence.

Shawn D. Gregory, 30, of Springfield: having weapons under disability.

Darryl A. Newsome, 31: two counts of domestic violence, intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case.

Christopher Wilhelm, 33, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal or police officer.

Jimmy L. Dornon Jr., 37, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.