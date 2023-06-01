X

These 16 people were indicted in Clark County

News
By
23 minutes ago

Sixteen people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday with the following charges:

Macho Guity, 23, of Springfield: Trespassing in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Josiah L. Gilbert, 37, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability (three counts), improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle (two counts).

Andre D. Chilton, 29, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Nancy Torres, 55, of Urbana: Possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Warren J. Hammaker, 23, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Cato Mayberry, 20, of New Carlisle: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Greg Altman II, 36: Aggravated burglary, domestic violence.

Chad J. Vanbeber, 36, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Daniel J. Taylor, Jr., 20: Murder (two counts), felonious assault, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance, having weapons while under disability (three counts), discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

David V. Heffner, 55, of Springfield: Counterfeiting.

Ryan Pyles, 18, of Springfield: Domestic violence, strangulation.

Raeanna Wise, 23, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary.

Alan Blackburn, 26, of Urbana: Felonious assault, domestic violence.

Leilia J. Powers, 37, of Springfield: Felonious assault.

Ronald Chaney, 18: Aggravated robbery (two counts), complicity (two counts), failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Angel Boyd, 46: Medicaid eligibility fraud, illegal use of food stamps or WIC program benefits, theft.

In Other News
1
Bethel Twp.’s Jacob King selected as next Springfield fire chief
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Springfield’s Summer Tour Series back in form for 2023
5
Clark County group seeks to make area more pedestrian-friendly

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top