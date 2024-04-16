These 16 people were indicted in Clark County

Sixteen people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Davon T. Brandy, 20, of Dayton: Receiving stolen property.
William J. Brock, 81: Murder (three counts), felonious assault, kidnapping.
Dayna Reyes, 36: Unauthorized use of vehicle, theft.
Brittany A. Shazier, 31, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Anthony J. Jordan, 37, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Ja’Mar E. Jordan, 19, of Springfield: Attempted aggravated burglary.
Montiltia B. Allen, 47: Aggravated arson, domestic violence.
Mandi S. Craig, 38, of Springfield: Forgery (two counts), receiving stolen property (two counts).
Katrina Webb, 37, of Springfield: Forgery, receiving stolen property.
Briana J. Daniel, 26, of Springfield: Theft (three counts).
Sharif Strother-Higginbotham, 23: Strangulation.
Craig A. Portman, 68, of Springfield: Domestic violence.
David W. Thomas Jr., 32, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Kathryn Hubbard, 41, of Springfield: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.
Hezekiah Moore, 43, of Springfield: Domestic violence, burglary.
Samantha Cole, 38, of Springfield: Complicity.
