These 16 people were indicted in Clark County

News
By
17 minutes ago
X

Sixteen people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:

Davon T. Brandy, 20, of Dayton: Receiving stolen property.

William J. Brock, 81: Murder (three counts), felonious assault, kidnapping.

Dayna Reyes, 36: Unauthorized use of vehicle, theft.

Brittany A. Shazier, 31, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Anthony J. Jordan, 37, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Ja’Mar E. Jordan, 19, of Springfield: Attempted aggravated burglary.

Montiltia B. Allen, 47: Aggravated arson, domestic violence.

Mandi S. Craig, 38, of Springfield: Forgery (two counts), receiving stolen property (two counts).

Katrina Webb, 37, of Springfield: Forgery, receiving stolen property.

Briana J. Daniel, 26, of Springfield: Theft (three counts).

Sharif Strother-Higginbotham, 23: Strangulation.

Craig A. Portman, 68, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

David W. Thomas Jr., 32, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Kathryn Hubbard, 41, of Springfield: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.

Hezekiah Moore, 43, of Springfield: Domestic violence, burglary.

Samantha Cole, 38, of Springfield: Complicity.

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

