These 14 people were indicted in Clark County

Brandon K. Denny, 38, of New Lebanon: aggravated possession of drugs.

Danielle E. Gevedon, 34, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking, possession of cocaine.

India Colquitt, 33, of Springfield: illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Kelsey Litteral, 33, of Springfield: possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Christopher L. Bates, 34: aggravated burglary, felonious assault, domestic violence, intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case.

Tiffany Taborn, 40, of Springfield: having weapons under disability.

Jacob A. Ward, 28, of Springfield: theft.

Brittany A. Roesch, 31: theft.

April M. Ezmerlian, 44, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

Robert A. Wender, 35, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.