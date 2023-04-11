These 14 people were indicted in Clark County

Fourteen people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday with the following charges:
Thomas Donnely, 67, of Springfield: illegal conveyance of deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance into courthouse, having weapons while under disability, having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapon.
Samantha M. Hiney, 20, of Springfield: aggravated burglary.
Jason Silvers, 32, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property.
James R. Newell, 42, of Springfield: burglary.
Brandon K. Denny, 38, of New Lebanon: aggravated possession of drugs.
Danielle E. Gevedon, 34, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking, possession of cocaine.
India Colquitt, 33, of Springfield: illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Kelsey Litteral, 33, of Springfield: possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Christopher L. Bates, 34: aggravated burglary, felonious assault, domestic violence, intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case.
Tiffany Taborn, 40, of Springfield: having weapons under disability.
Jacob A. Ward, 28, of Springfield: theft.
Brittany A. Roesch, 31: theft.
April M. Ezmerlian, 44, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.
Robert A. Wender, 35, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.
