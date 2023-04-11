X

These 14 people were indicted in Clark County

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
22 minutes ago

Fourteen people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday with the following charges:

Thomas Donnely, 67, of Springfield: illegal conveyance of deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance into courthouse, having weapons while under disability, having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapon.

Samantha M. Hiney, 20, of Springfield: aggravated burglary.

Jason Silvers, 32, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property.

James R. Newell, 42, of Springfield: burglary.

Brandon K. Denny, 38, of New Lebanon: aggravated possession of drugs.

Danielle E. Gevedon, 34, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking, possession of cocaine.

India Colquitt, 33, of Springfield: illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Kelsey Litteral, 33, of Springfield: possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Christopher L. Bates, 34: aggravated burglary, felonious assault, domestic violence, intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case.

Tiffany Taborn, 40, of Springfield: having weapons under disability.

Jacob A. Ward, 28, of Springfield: theft.

Brittany A. Roesch, 31: theft.

April M. Ezmerlian, 44, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

Robert A. Wender, 35, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

