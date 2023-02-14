These 13 people were indicted in Clark County

Explore Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State

Janeil Portman, 22, of Springfield: obstructing official business.

Edwin Lamb Jr., 27: robbery, breaking and entering.

Anthony N. Stone, 46: having weapons under disability, illegal conveyance of drugs or abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of cocaine.

Kenyatta Pittman Stone, 35, of Springfield: attempted tampering with evidence.

Dale E. Beatty, 60, of Springfield: two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Katelyn S. Henry, 29, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

Jacob L. Johnson, 37, of Springfield: three counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

William Calhoun, 40: aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, having weapons under disability

Willie Little, 49, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, having weapons under disability, assault.