These 13 people were indicted in Clark County

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
35 minutes ago

Thirteen people were indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on the following charges:

Kenneth Voshall, 33: assault, harassment with a bodily substance.

Richard C. Rogers, 42, of Springfield: failure to appear.

Ryan M. McAfee, 33, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

Tyson M. Dearmond, 29: obstructing official business.

Janeil Portman, 22, of Springfield: obstructing official business.

Edwin Lamb Jr., 27: robbery, breaking and entering.

Anthony N. Stone, 46: having weapons under disability, illegal conveyance of drugs or abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of cocaine.

Kenyatta Pittman Stone, 35, of Springfield: attempted tampering with evidence.

Dale E. Beatty, 60, of Springfield: two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Katelyn S. Henry, 29, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

Jacob L. Johnson, 37, of Springfield: three counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

William Calhoun, 40: aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, having weapons under disability

Willie Little, 49, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, having weapons under disability, assault.

