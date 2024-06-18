These 12 people were indicted in Clark County

Twelve people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
William King, 54: Having weapons while under disability.
Bryce Malone, 26, of Springfield: Felonious assault.
Javis Fuller, 39, of Springfield: Breaking-and-entering.
Michael Brown, 44: Burglary.
Andrew M. Collins, 25, of Springfield: Vandalism, obstructing official business.
Jason Alan-Sisler O’Connor, 18, of Springfield: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.
Emily Morris, 19, of Fairborn: Obstructing justice.
Kamaree M. Youngblood, 17: Carrying a concealed weapon (two counts), receiving stolen property, obstructing official business, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises (two counts), improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle. felonious assault (two counts), improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.
Tejan K. Coran, 21, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Nancy K. Harner, 18, of Springfield: Robbery.
Brendon D. Desalle, 19, of Springfield: Robbery.
Stephen Johnson, 42, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.
