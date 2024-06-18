These 12 people were indicted in Clark County

BreakingNews
Twelve people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:

William King, 54: Having weapons while under disability.

Bryce Malone, 26, of Springfield: Felonious assault.

Javis Fuller, 39, of Springfield: Breaking-and-entering.

Michael Brown, 44: Burglary.

Andrew M. Collins, 25, of Springfield: Vandalism, obstructing official business.

Jason Alan-Sisler O’Connor, 18, of Springfield: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.

Emily Morris, 19, of Fairborn: Obstructing justice.

Kamaree M. Youngblood, 17: Carrying a concealed weapon (two counts), receiving stolen property, obstructing official business, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises (two counts), improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle. felonious assault (two counts), improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.

Tejan K. Coran, 21, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Nancy K. Harner, 18, of Springfield: Robbery.

Brendon D. Desalle, 19, of Springfield: Robbery.

Stephen Johnson, 42, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

