The Nehemiah Foundation moving its location to Downtown, Springfield

Wilson who has been the director since 2020 is excited about what this new space will do for the foundation, “This space will allow us to host essential community conversations, collaborative events, and incubate start-up ministry and co-working,” she said.

The foundation provides a transformational network for Christian ministry leaders, pastors, community partners, and investors to amplify their positive impact in Springfield and Clark County. With 6 current team members, Wilson explained that the expansion of her team was a big step up from what was once only her and the office manager of the foundation.

The new owners of the 616 N. Limestone building, Pat and Nancy Williams, will continue to steward the former space and invite businesses and non-profits to do their work out of that location.

The process of moving locations came about through local connections with Leadership Clark County, the foundation’s circle of friends, and other community connections, such as Levi Duncan, “We wanted to expand to a larger space where we could be downtown among the revitalization of our city,” Wilson said.

Duncan is the owner of the Liberty Remodeling Company, and according to Wilson, his mission is to “Breathe new life into communities,” through the acquisition and redevelopment of buildings like Central Methodist, now The Springfield Metropolis.

“We heard about Levi Duncan and his vision for The Metropolis,” Wilson said. She knew this building had to be the new space for expansion, “I had driven by this building many times, thinking that it could be so breathtaking to be a part of re-purposing an old church that was no longer being used as a church. I love anything that symbolizes what the scriptures call “a new wineskin,” she said.

The Springfield Metropolis is expected to host events, weddings, and retail spaces. Inside the church building will also be an event venue and a future space for family events, “Levi’s vision for the building is so exciting,” Wilson said.

The Nehemiah Foundation is currently conducting tours for any interested community builders, potential transformation center members, ministry partners, and pastors.

"We are inviting our community to help us build on this solid foundation. We would love to have some partners join us as we expand into this space.

To set up a tour contact bruce@nehemiahfoundation.org.