Suspected intoxicated driver in tractor hits multiple poles, power lines, signs in Catawba

Law enforcement was called to the village of Catawba Thursday evening after a large tractor crashed into multiple utility poles and power lines, as well as two road signs.
According to Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Tyler Ross, troopers were called to state Route 54 near the intersection of Pleasant Street at 7:25 p.m.
On investigation, Ross said that troopers found a 2013 John Deere 4730 tractor with a sprayer/applicator was driving east on Route 54 and hit multiple utility poles and power lines, before turning north to stay on Route 54 and hitting a crossing sign and stop sign near S. Champaign Street.
The driver of the tractor wasn’t injured in the crashes, but Ross said that the driver showed “indicators of impairment” so was arrested for driving while impaired.
OSHP was assisted on scene by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Mechanicsburg Fire Department, Ohio Department of Transportation, Ohio Edison and Dan’s Towing.
The crash remains under investigation, the sergeant said.
About the Author