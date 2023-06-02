Suspected intoxicated driver in tractor hits multiple poles, power lines, signs in Catawba

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Tyler Ross, troopers were called to state Route 54 near the intersection of Pleasant Street at 7:25 p.m.

Explore 3 taken to hospital after crash in Springfield

On investigation, Ross said that troopers found a 2013 John Deere 4730 tractor with a sprayer/applicator was driving east on Route 54 and hit multiple utility poles and power lines, before turning north to stay on Route 54 and hitting a crossing sign and stop sign near S. Champaign Street.