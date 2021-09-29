Suspect in Springfield Speedway shooting given mental evaluation following insanity plea

Emil Witherspoon is charged with aggravated murder, two counts of murder, four counts of felonious assault, three counts of attempted murder and tampering with evidence following his indictment by a Clark County Common Pleas Court grand jury in July.

Witherspoon entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity Aug. 6. The Clark County Common Pleas Court ordered on Aug. 18 for Witherspoon to undergo an evaluation at the Forensic Psychiatry Center for Western Ohio in Dayton to test the “defendant for both sanity at the time of the alleged offense(s) and present competence to stand trial,” court records state.