Summer Arts Festival opens 56th season

A Springfield tradition was back in full force on Thursday evening as the 56th Summer Arts Festival opened with a tribute to the most successful songwriter in pop music history.
The Veterans Park Amphitheater came alive as “The McCartney Years: Premiere Tribute to Paul McCartney” had the crowd swaying, singing along and enjoying songs from McCartney’s years leading Wings and that other band he was with before, The Beatles.
After 2020 when the festival was canceled because of the pandemic and an abbreviated three-week festival in 2021, this was the first of 31 acts and attractions audiences can see over seven weeks, the biggest lineup in years. Admission is still free, with chances to contribute financial donations to keep the series going.
For several attendees, it felt more like pre-pandemic days. Chris and Heather Fancotte of Springfield have planted their chairs near the front of the stage for a decade, with tributes such as this their favorites.
“I’m a rock-and-roller from way back. The Arts Council does a good job in getting talent like this,” said Chris Fancett. “It’s a really good day.”
The pair were back on Friday for Journey tribute Resurrection, always one of the most popular attractions.
“I’ve seen Journey (live) and Resurrection is this close,” Heather Fancett said, holding her thumb and index finger barely apart.
The Fancetts also enjoy the social aspect of the festival, seeing people they hadn’t seen in a while as well as coworkers and friends. They’re also grateful for it being admission-free, wondering how the Arts Council can book such talent to see for no cost.
“It means a lot to keep it free, it’s a community-builder,” Heather Fancott said, with Chris adding he hopes people will help do whatever it takes to keep it going.
The festival also offers summer employment for several people and volunteering opportunities. It’s a chance for longtime volunteers like usher Clara Gordon to get back to action.
“I am glad just to get back out,” said Gordon, who plans to be here for most all the 2022 shows if possible, which keeps her going at age 91.
Gordon could be found meeting and greeting people and friends she’s made all over the festival grounds on Thursday.
Many attendees got into the spirit of the show, sporting shirts with The Beatles, McCartney and even his late songwriting partner John Lennon. The show’s finales saw people holding their lighted cell phones aloft, replacing the former tradition of lighters.
All this pleased Arts Council executive director Tim Rowe, who was grateful damaging storms had passed through the previous evening and didn’t affect Veterans Park.
“The Arts Council is so appreciative of the support for this festival. We turn on the lights and put the group on the stage and it’s up to them to show up,” Rowe said. “This is beautiful. Springfield and this community turns out.”
It meant so much that someone or a group was seen exiting the park in a limousine.
The Summer Arts Festival will run through July 23. Journey tribute Resurrection will perform on Friday and Elton John tribute Elton Rohn will play Saturday.
For more information on the festival or future shows, go to www.springfieldartscouncil.org/.
