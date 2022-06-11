Summer Arts Festival opens 56th season

Explore Clark County takes stock of damage from EF1 tornado

The pair were back on Friday for Journey tribute Resurrection, always one of the most popular attractions.

“I’ve seen Journey (live) and Resurrection is this close,” Heather Fancett said, holding her thumb and index finger barely apart.

The Fancetts also enjoy the social aspect of the festival, seeing people they hadn’t seen in a while as well as coworkers and friends. They’re also grateful for it being admission-free, wondering how the Arts Council can book such talent to see for no cost.

“It means a lot to keep it free, it’s a community-builder,” Heather Fancott said, with Chris adding he hopes people will help do whatever it takes to keep it going.

The festival also offers summer employment for several people and volunteering opportunities. It’s a chance for longtime volunteers like usher Clara Gordon to get back to action.

“I am glad just to get back out,” said Gordon, who plans to be here for most all the 2022 shows if possible, which keeps her going at age 91.

Gordon could be found meeting and greeting people and friends she’s made all over the festival grounds on Thursday.

Many attendees got into the spirit of the show, sporting shirts with The Beatles, McCartney and even his late songwriting partner John Lennon. The show’s finales saw people holding their lighted cell phones aloft, replacing the former tradition of lighters.

All this pleased Arts Council executive director Tim Rowe, who was grateful damaging storms had passed through the previous evening and didn’t affect Veterans Park.

“The Arts Council is so appreciative of the support for this festival. We turn on the lights and put the group on the stage and it’s up to them to show up,” Rowe said. “This is beautiful. Springfield and this community turns out.”

It meant so much that someone or a group was seen exiting the park in a limousine.

The Summer Arts Festival will run through July 23. Journey tribute Resurrection will perform on Friday and Elton John tribute Elton Rohn will play Saturday.

For more information on the festival or future shows, go to www.springfieldartscouncil.org/.