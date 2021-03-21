Students of the Week Triad High School

Name: Joni Russell
School: Triad High School
Grade: Senior
Age: 18
Extra-curriculars: Science Club, Student Congress, National Honors Society, Golf, Softball
Claim to fame/honors: 2nd Team All-State for Softball
Words you live by: Faith, resilience, and optimism
Toughest challenge: dealing with Covid-19
Biggest influence: family
School-day rituals: wake up, always eat breakfast, drink coffee, and face the day with a smile
What’s on your bedroom walls: inspirational quotes, softball pictures, and a mural that my very talented sister painted
When I’m bored I like to … play with my dogs.
Favorite movie: The Blind Side
Person who would play you in a movie: Sandra Bullock
Favorite TV show: Avatar the Last Airbender
Favorite musical artist: Imagine Dragons
Favorite book: The Bible
Favorite home-cooked meal: Spaghetti and garlic bread
Favorite restaurant: Red Lobster
Whose mind would you like to read: my dogs
Place where you’d love to travel: Fiji
Talent you’d like to have: dancing
Favorite school subject: Human Anatomy
Favorite athlete: Gabby Douglas
Favorite team: Triad Softball
Something in the world I’d like to change: all the hate and negativity
Favorite high school moment: singing on the band bus
Favorite junk food: new Double Stuffed Gluten Free Oreos
Best thing about high school: making new friends