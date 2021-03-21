X

Students of the Week Triad High School

Joni Russell is the Student of the Week from Triad High School. CONTRIBUTED
By Amy Burzynski, Staff Writer

Name: Joni Russell

School: Triad High School

Grade: Senior

Age: 18

Extra-curriculars: Science Club, Student Congress, National Honors Society, Golf, Softball

Claim to fame/honors: 2nd Team All-State for Softball

Words you live by: Faith, resilience, and optimism

Toughest challenge: dealing with Covid-19

Biggest influence: family

School-day rituals: wake up, always eat breakfast, drink coffee, and face the day with a smile

What’s on your bedroom walls: inspirational quotes, softball pictures, and a mural that my very talented sister painted

When I’m bored I like to … play with my dogs.

Favorite movie: The Blind Side

Person who would play you in a movie: Sandra Bullock

Favorite TV show: Avatar the Last Airbender

Favorite musical artist: Imagine Dragons

Favorite book: The Bible

Favorite home-cooked meal: Spaghetti and garlic bread

Favorite restaurant: Red Lobster

Whose mind would you like to read: my dogs

Place where you’d love to travel: Fiji

Talent you’d like to have: dancing

Favorite school subject: Human Anatomy

Favorite athlete: Gabby Douglas

Favorite team: Triad Softball

Something in the world I’d like to change: all the hate and negativity

Favorite high school moment: singing on the band bus

Favorite junk food: new Double Stuffed Gluten Free Oreos

Best thing about high school: making new friends

