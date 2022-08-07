Student of the Week Springfield Clark Career Technology Center

Claim to fame/honors: This year, I was the “Top Student” at CTC and am graduating Summa Cum Laude at Shawnee. I am also a national competitor for SkillsUSA two years in a row.

Words you live by: He is no fool who gives what he cannot keep to gain that which he cannot lose.

Toughest challenge: When I was in middle school, my ophthalmologist thought I had a rare eye disease that would have eventually led to the loss of my central vision. Thankfully, I do not have the condition, but a form of macular degeneration that will not likely have any effect on my vision. That situation taught me the importance of leaning on the Lord.

Biggest influence: I have looked up to Abraham Lincoln for as long as I can remember

School-day rituals: I always start the day by giving my dog a belly rub before I get dressed and ready for the day

What’s on your bedroom walls: a good portion of them are covered with bookshelves

When I’m bored I like to … read books (any genre will do) or walk my dogs

Favorite movie: Lady and the Tramp

Favorite TV show: Monk

Favorite musical artist: Matt Redman

Favorite book: The Lorien Legacies

Favorite home-cooked meal: my dad’s tater tot casserole

Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden

Whose mind would you like to read: my dog’s mind

Place where you’d love to travel: Petra, Jordan

Talent you’d like to have: to play the piano

Favorite school subject: Science

Favorite team: my mom loves Ohio State basketball, so I would say them

Favorite high school moment: qualifying for national competition for SkillsUSA

Favorite junk food: Brownies

Best thing about high school: getting to learn new things every day