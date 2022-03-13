Hamburger icon
Student of the Week Southeastern High School

Aaron Summers is the Student of the Week from Southeastern High School. CONTRIBUTED

Name: Aaron Summers

School: Southeastern High School

Grade: 12th

Age: 17

Extra-curricular: Student Council

Claim to fame/honors: Chemistry Strive for Excellence Award

Words you live by: “Whatever you do, work heartily, as for the Lord and not for men.” Colossians 3:23

Toughest challenge: the ACT

Biggest influence: my family

School-day rituals: playing Wordle in English class

What’s on your bedroom walls: LED lights and a TV

When I’m bored I like to... play guitar

Favorite movie: Spider-Man: Homecoming

Person who would play you in a movie: Leonardo Dicaprio

Favorite TV show: The Office

Favorite musical artist: Morgan Wallen

Favorite book: The False Prince

Favorite home-cooked meal: Chicken Enchiladas

Favorite restaurant: Los Mariachis

Whose mind would you like to read: my dog’s

Place where you’d love to travel: Italy

Talent you’d like to have: solving a Rubik’s cube

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite athlete: Joe Burrow

Favorite team: Ohio State

Something in the world I’d like to change: poverty

Favorite high school moment: playing Kahoot in Spanish class

Favorite junk food: ice cream

Best thing about high school: study hall in the library

