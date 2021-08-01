Student of the Week Southeastern High School

Name: Emily Summers
School: Southeastern High School
Grade: 12
Age: 17
Extra-curricular: SOS
Claim to fame/honors: Strive for Excellence Award
Words you live by: “Can all your worries add a single moment to your life?” Matthew 6:27
Toughest challenge: parking my car
Biggest influence: parents
School-day rituals: talking in the parking lot after school
What’s on your bedroom walls: pictures of me and my friends
When I’m bored I like to… clean my room
Favorite movie: Iron Man
Favorite musical artist: Morgan Wallen
Favorite book: Divergent
Favorite home-cooked meal: pork chops
Favorite restaurant: Raising Cane’s
Place where you’d love to travel: Colorado
Talent you’d like to have: singing
Favorite school subject: Science
Favorite team: Ohio State
Something in the world I’d like to change: pollution
Favorite high school moment: Chemistry labs
Favorite junk food: Chocolate cake
Best thing about high school: seeing my friends