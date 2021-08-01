springfield-news-sun logo
Student of the Week Southeastern High School

Emily Summers is the Student of the Week from Southeastern High School. CONTRIBUTED
News | 14 minutes ago
By Amy Burzynski, Staff Writer

Name: Emily Summers

School: Southeastern High School

Grade: 12

Age: 17

Extra-curricular: SOS

Claim to fame/honors: Strive for Excellence Award

Words you live by: “Can all your worries add a single moment to your life?” Matthew 6:27

Toughest challenge: parking my car

Biggest influence: parents

School-day rituals: talking in the parking lot after school

What’s on your bedroom walls: pictures of me and my friends

When I’m bored I like to… clean my room

Favorite movie: Iron Man

Favorite musical artist: Morgan Wallen

Favorite book: Divergent

Favorite home-cooked meal: pork chops

Favorite restaurant: Raising Cane’s

Place where you’d love to travel: Colorado

Talent you’d like to have: singing

Favorite school subject: Science

Favorite team: Ohio State

Something in the world I’d like to change: pollution

Favorite high school moment: Chemistry labs

Favorite junk food: Chocolate cake

Best thing about high school: seeing my friends

