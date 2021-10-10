Student of the Week Northwestern High School

Name: Monica Jackson
School: Northwestern High School
Grade: 12
Age: 17
Extra-curricular: Spanish Club, National Honor Society, Student Council (Senior Class Treasurer), Marching Band
Claim to fame/honors: National Honor Society, 3 year Jan Van Gorder Scholar
Words you live by: “Perfection is not attainable, but if we chase perfection we can catch excellence.”
Toughest challenge: overcoming perfectionism
Biggest influence: my older sister Megan
School-day rituals: Leaving my house super early because I’m afraid to be late, but sitting in my car while in the parking lot because I’m also embarrassed to be too early.
What’s on your bedroom walls: pictures with my friends and family
When I’m bored I like to… play video games.
Favorite movie: Chicken Little
Person who would play you in a movie: Emma Watson
Favorite TV show: 90210
Favorite musical artist: Charlie Puth
Favorite book: Any book in the Harry Potter series
Favorite home-cooked meal: meatloaf and mashed potatoes
Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden
Whose mind would you like to read: my cat’s
Place where you’d love to travel: Amsterdam
Talent you’d like to have: to be a good singer
Favorite school subject: Science
Favorite athlete: Gabby Douglas
Favorite team: Miami Redhawks Ice Hockey Team
Something in the world I’d like to change: all of the inequalities that plague the world
Favorite high school moment: qualifying for state at our Bandfest after a year of Covid.
Favorite junk food: Twizzlers
Best thing about high school: my friends