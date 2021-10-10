Student of the Week Northwestern High School

Claim to fame/honors: National Honor Society, 3 year Jan Van Gorder Scholar

Words you live by: “Perfection is not attainable, but if we chase perfection we can catch excellence.”

Toughest challenge: overcoming perfectionism

Biggest influence: my older sister Megan

School-day rituals: Leaving my house super early because I’m afraid to be late, but sitting in my car while in the parking lot because I’m also embarrassed to be too early.

What’s on your bedroom walls: pictures with my friends and family

When I’m bored I like to… play video games.

Favorite movie: Chicken Little

Person who would play you in a movie: Emma Watson

Favorite TV show: 90210

Favorite musical artist: Charlie Puth

Favorite book: Any book in the Harry Potter series

Favorite home-cooked meal: meatloaf and mashed potatoes

Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden

Whose mind would you like to read: my cat’s

Place where you’d love to travel: Amsterdam

Talent you’d like to have: to be a good singer

Favorite school subject: Science

Favorite athlete: Gabby Douglas

Favorite team: Miami Redhawks Ice Hockey Team

Something in the world I’d like to change: all of the inequalities that plague the world

Favorite high school moment: qualifying for state at our Bandfest after a year of Covid.

Favorite junk food: Twizzlers

Best thing about high school: my friends