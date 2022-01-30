Student of the Week Northwestern High School

Name: Katie Moebius
School: Northwestern High School
Grade: 12
Age: 17
Extra-curricular: Soccer, Piano, NHS, and Student Council
Claim to fame/honors: 4.0 GPA
Words you live by: Early is on time, on time is late.
Toughest challenge: waking up in time to go to the gym before school
Biggest influence: my mom and grandma
When I’m bored I like to… shop with my friends
Favorite movie: Grown ups
Favorite TV show: Criminal Minds
Favorite musical artist: Ariana Grande
Favorite book: One of us is Lying
Favorite home-cooked meal: Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole
Favorite restaurant: Chick-fil-a
Whose mind would you like to read: Mr. Fraker’s
Place where you’d love to travel: Thailand
Talent you’d like to have: singing
Favorite school subject: Chemistry
Favorite athlete: Annie Smyczek
Favorite team: Ohio State Buckeyes
Something in the world I’d like to change: save endangered species
Favorite high school moment: winning CBC 4 years in a row
Favorite junk food: Donuts
Best thing about high school: my friends
About the Author