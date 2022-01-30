Student of the Week Northwestern High School

Claim to fame/honors: 4.0 GPA

Words you live by: Early is on time, on time is late.

Toughest challenge: waking up in time to go to the gym before school

Biggest influence: my mom and grandma

When I’m bored I like to… shop with my friends

Favorite movie: Grown ups

Favorite TV show: Criminal Minds

Favorite musical artist: Ariana Grande

Favorite book: One of us is Lying

Favorite home-cooked meal: Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole

Favorite restaurant: Chick-fil-a

Whose mind would you like to read: Mr. Fraker’s

Place where you’d love to travel: Thailand

Talent you’d like to have: singing

Favorite school subject: Chemistry

Favorite athlete: Annie Smyczek

Favorite team: Ohio State Buckeyes

Something in the world I’d like to change: save endangered species

Favorite high school moment: winning CBC 4 years in a row

Favorite junk food: Donuts

Best thing about high school: my friends