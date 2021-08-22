Student of the Week Northeastern High School

Claim to fame/honors: Last year I competed in Power of the Pen and two of my entries were published, also I do a service trip to Nicaragua every year with my dad.

Words you live by: “For nothing will be impossible with God.” -Luke 1:37

Toughest challenge: My family just took in three kids permanently. My family went from four kids to seven kids within a matter of three months. My older brother, my other sister and I all now have a lot more responsibility helping with the younger siblings.

Biggest influence: my mom

School-day rituals: wake up at 6:15 a.m., do a quick workout, shower, get ready, eat breakfast and leave for school

What’s on your bedroom walls: a bulletin board of pictures of my friends/family, and those glow in the dark stars

When I’m bored I like to… listen to music.

Favorite movie: The Emperor’s New Groove

Person who would play you in a movie: Reese Witherspoon because she’s the same height as me

Favorite TV show: The Office

Favorite musical artist: Machine Gun Kelly

Favorite book: Renegades by Marissa Meyer.

Favorite home-cooked meal: Broccoli cheddar soup

Favorite restaurant: Cheesecake Factory

Whose mind would you like to read: my friend Ron

Place where you’d love to travel: Lake Louise in the Canadian Rockies.

Talent you’d like to have: being able to spell correctly

Favorite school subject: Spanish

Favorite athlete: Kobe Bryant

Favorite team: The Lakers

Something in the world I’d like to change: hatred over politics

Favorite high school moment: going back to school full time instead of doing online work

Favorite junk food: Twizzlers

Best thing about high school: when Math class is over every day.