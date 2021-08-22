Student of the Week Northeastern High School

Name: Violet Bonham
School: Northeastern High School
Grade: 10th
Age: 16
Extra-curricular: Young Life, Spanish Club, Basketball, Track and Field
Claim to fame/honors: Last year I competed in Power of the Pen and two of my entries were published, also I do a service trip to Nicaragua every year with my dad.
Words you live by: “For nothing will be impossible with God.” -Luke 1:37
Toughest challenge: My family just took in three kids permanently. My family went from four kids to seven kids within a matter of three months. My older brother, my other sister and I all now have a lot more responsibility helping with the younger siblings.
Biggest influence: my mom
School-day rituals: wake up at 6:15 a.m., do a quick workout, shower, get ready, eat breakfast and leave for school
What’s on your bedroom walls: a bulletin board of pictures of my friends/family, and those glow in the dark stars
When I’m bored I like to… listen to music.
Favorite movie: The Emperor’s New Groove
Person who would play you in a movie: Reese Witherspoon because she’s the same height as me
Favorite TV show: The Office
Favorite musical artist: Machine Gun Kelly
Favorite book: Renegades by Marissa Meyer.
Favorite home-cooked meal: Broccoli cheddar soup
Favorite restaurant: Cheesecake Factory
Whose mind would you like to read: my friend Ron
Place where you’d love to travel: Lake Louise in the Canadian Rockies.
Talent you’d like to have: being able to spell correctly
Favorite school subject: Spanish
Favorite athlete: Kobe Bryant
Favorite team: The Lakers
Something in the world I’d like to change: hatred over politics
Favorite high school moment: going back to school full time instead of doing online work
Favorite junk food: Twizzlers
Best thing about high school: when Math class is over every day.