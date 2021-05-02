Student of the Week Northeastern High School

Name: Janna Straight
School: Northeastern High School
Grade: 12
Age: 18
Extra-curricular: Softball, Volleyball
Claim to fame/honors: I am the Valedictorian for my class.
Words you live by: Everything happens for a reason.
Toughest challenge: waking up early.
School-day rituals: It’s not a normal school day if I’m on time. So, waking up late every morning.
What’s on your bedroom walls: pictures of my friends and me
When I’m bored I like to … spend time with friends and family.
Favorite movie: Step Brothers
Person who would play you in a movie: Doug from the movie Up
Favorite TV show: Friends
Favorite musical artist: Luke Combs
Favorite book: Where The Wild Things Are
Favorite home-cooked meal: Cheesy potato casserole
Favorite restaurant: Raising Canes
Whose mind you would like to read: my mom or my brothers.
Place where you’d love to travel: Mykonos, Greece
Talent you’d like to have: singing
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite athlete: Amanda Scarborough
Favorite team: Florida Gators Softball
Something in the world I’d like to change: corruption
Favorite high school moment: any moment with Mrs. Brake
Favorite junk food: any kind of chips
Best thing about high school: seeing my friends