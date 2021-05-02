Student of the Week Northeastern High School

Claim to fame/honors: I am the Valedictorian for my class.

Words you live by: Everything happens for a reason.

Toughest challenge: waking up early.

School-day rituals: It’s not a normal school day if I’m on time. So, waking up late every morning.

What’s on your bedroom walls: pictures of my friends and me

When I’m bored I like to … spend time with friends and family.

Favorite movie: Step Brothers

Person who would play you in a movie: Doug from the movie Up

Favorite TV show: Friends

Favorite musical artist: Luke Combs

Favorite book: Where The Wild Things Are

Favorite home-cooked meal: Cheesy potato casserole

Favorite restaurant: Raising Canes

Whose mind you would like to read: my mom or my brothers.

Place where you’d love to travel: Mykonos, Greece

Talent you’d like to have: singing

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite athlete: Amanda Scarborough

Favorite team: Florida Gators Softball

Something in the world I’d like to change: corruption

Favorite high school moment: any moment with Mrs. Brake

Favorite junk food: any kind of chips

Best thing about high school: seeing my friends