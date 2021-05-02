X

Student of the Week Northeastern High School

Janna Straight is the Student of the Week from Northeastern High School. CONTRIBUTED
Janna Straight is the Student of the Week from Northeastern High School. CONTRIBUTED

News | 1 hour ago
By Amy Burzynski, Staff Writer

Name: Janna Straight

School: Northeastern High School

Grade: 12

Age: 18

Extra-curricular: Softball, Volleyball

Claim to fame/honors: I am the Valedictorian for my class.

Words you live by: Everything happens for a reason.

Toughest challenge: waking up early.

School-day rituals: It’s not a normal school day if I’m on time. So, waking up late every morning.

What’s on your bedroom walls: pictures of my friends and me

When I’m bored I like to … spend time with friends and family.

Favorite movie: Step Brothers

Person who would play you in a movie: Doug from the movie Up

Favorite TV show: Friends

Favorite musical artist: Luke Combs

Favorite book: Where The Wild Things Are

Favorite home-cooked meal: Cheesy potato casserole

Favorite restaurant: Raising Canes

Whose mind you would like to read: my mom or my brothers.

Place where you’d love to travel: Mykonos, Greece

Talent you’d like to have: singing

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite athlete: Amanda Scarborough

Favorite team: Florida Gators Softball

Something in the world I’d like to change: corruption

Favorite high school moment: any moment with Mrs. Brake

Favorite junk food: any kind of chips

Best thing about high school: seeing my friends

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.