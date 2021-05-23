Student of the Week Mechanicsburg High School

Name: Mazie Reece
School: Mechanicsburg High School
Grade: 12th
Age: 18
Extra-curricular: Golf, Basketball, Student Council, NHS
Claim to fame/honors: OHC Scholar-Athlete Award, High Honor Roll, Gold President’s Education Award
Words you live by: “Make it happen”
Toughest challenge: finding my own way and figuring out what my purpose was
Biggest influence: my parents
School-day rituals: get up, get a workout in, play with my dog, and then head to school.
What’s on your bedroom walls: pictures, sports awards, canvas paintings, signs with sayings on them
When I’m bored I like to … spend time on the golf course or hang out with family and friends
Favorite movie: Captain America: First Avenger
Person who would play you in a movie: Amanda Seyfried
Favorite TV show: Vampire Diaries
Favorite musical artist: Blake Shelton
Favorite book: Hunger Games
Favorite home-cooked meal: chicken and noodles with mashed potatoes
Favorite restaurant: Texas RoadHouse
Whose mind would you like to read: Jordan Spieth
Place where you’d love to travel: Lake Hillier, Australia
Talent you’d like to have: drawing/artistic talent
Favorite school subject: History
Favorite athlete: Jordan Spieth
Favorite team: Ohio State Football
Something in the world I’d like to change: to end poverty all over the world
Favorite high school moment: Going to bonfires and spending time with friends always made the best memories.
Favorite junk food: Zebra Cake
Best thing about high school: making memories with my friends. High school allowed me to make friendships that I will always be thankful for.