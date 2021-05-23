Student of the Week Mechanicsburg High School

Claim to fame/honors: OHC Scholar-Athlete Award, High Honor Roll, Gold President’s Education Award

Words you live by: “Make it happen”

Toughest challenge: finding my own way and figuring out what my purpose was

Biggest influence: my parents

School-day rituals: get up, get a workout in, play with my dog, and then head to school.

What’s on your bedroom walls: pictures, sports awards, canvas paintings, signs with sayings on them

When I’m bored I like to … spend time on the golf course or hang out with family and friends

Favorite movie: Captain America: First Avenger

Person who would play you in a movie: Amanda Seyfried

Favorite TV show: Vampire Diaries

Favorite musical artist: Blake Shelton

Favorite book: Hunger Games

Favorite home-cooked meal: chicken and noodles with mashed potatoes

Favorite restaurant: Texas RoadHouse

Whose mind would you like to read: Jordan Spieth

Place where you’d love to travel: Lake Hillier, Australia

Talent you’d like to have: drawing/artistic talent

Favorite school subject: History

Favorite athlete: Jordan Spieth

Favorite team: Ohio State Football

Something in the world I’d like to change: to end poverty all over the world

Favorite high school moment: Going to bonfires and spending time with friends always made the best memories.

Favorite junk food: Zebra Cake

Best thing about high school: making memories with my friends. High school allowed me to make friendships that I will always be thankful for.