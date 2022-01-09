Hamburger icon
Student of the Week Kenton Ridge High School

Claire Crankshaw is the Student of the Week from Kenton Ridge High School. CONTRIBUTED
Claire Crankshaw is the Student of the Week from Kenton Ridge High School. CONTRIBUTED

Name: Claire Crankshaw

School: Kenton Ridge High School

Grade: 12

Age: 17

Extra-curricular: Marching band, pep band, leo club

Claim to fame/honors: Student director of the Marching Cougar Band, member of National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society.

Words you live by: “When we are no longer able to change a situation, we are challenged to change ourselves.” -Viktor Frankl

Toughest challenge: Navigating through the pandemic as a high school student and trying to remain positive and optimistic.

Biggest influence: my parents, John and Kristin Crankshaw

School-day rituals: I always listen to Taylor Swift on the way to school.

What’s on your bedroom walls: beach decor and lots of pictures of my friends.

When I’m bored I like to... drive to Yellow Springs with my friend Jackson.

Favorite movie: Me Before You

Person who would play you in a movie: Emma Watson

Favorite TV show: New Girl

Favorite musical artist: Taylor Swift

Favorite book: The Sun and Her Flowers by Rupi Kaur

Favorite home-cooked meal: my mom’s potato soup

Favorite restaurant: The Lucky Dragon in Yellow Springs

Whose mind would you like to read: Adele

Place where you’d love to travel: Corfu, Greece

Talent you’d like to have: to be able to play the piano

Favorite school subject: English

Favorite athlete: Megan Rapinoe

Favorite team: United States Women’s National Soccer Team

Something in the world I’d like to change: animal cruelty laws

Favorite high school moment: when my best friend’s pants fell down during our band’s halftime performance, which was on live TV.

Favorite junk food: Honey mustard and onion pretzels

Best thing about high school: is being able to look back on all of the relationships that I built and the memories that I made with the people I love.

