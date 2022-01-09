Student of the Week Kenton Ridge High School

Claim to fame/honors: Student director of the Marching Cougar Band, member of National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society.

Words you live by: “When we are no longer able to change a situation, we are challenged to change ourselves.” -Viktor Frankl

Toughest challenge: Navigating through the pandemic as a high school student and trying to remain positive and optimistic.

Biggest influence: my parents, John and Kristin Crankshaw

School-day rituals: I always listen to Taylor Swift on the way to school.

What’s on your bedroom walls: beach decor and lots of pictures of my friends.

When I’m bored I like to... drive to Yellow Springs with my friend Jackson.

Favorite movie: Me Before You

Person who would play you in a movie: Emma Watson

Favorite TV show: New Girl

Favorite musical artist: Taylor Swift

Favorite book: The Sun and Her Flowers by Rupi Kaur

Favorite home-cooked meal: my mom’s potato soup

Favorite restaurant: The Lucky Dragon in Yellow Springs

Whose mind would you like to read: Adele

Place where you’d love to travel: Corfu, Greece

Talent you’d like to have: to be able to play the piano

Favorite school subject: English

Favorite athlete: Megan Rapinoe

Favorite team: United States Women’s National Soccer Team

Something in the world I’d like to change: animal cruelty laws

Favorite high school moment: when my best friend’s pants fell down during our band’s halftime performance, which was on live TV.

Favorite junk food: Honey mustard and onion pretzels

Best thing about high school: is being able to look back on all of the relationships that I built and the memories that I made with the people I love.