Student of the Week Kenton Ridge High School

Name: Claire Crankshaw
School: Kenton Ridge High School
Grade: 12
Age: 17
Extra-curricular: Marching band, pep band, leo club
Claim to fame/honors: Student director of the Marching Cougar Band, member of National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society.
Words you live by: “When we are no longer able to change a situation, we are challenged to change ourselves.” -Viktor Frankl
Toughest challenge: Navigating through the pandemic as a high school student and trying to remain positive and optimistic.
Biggest influence: my parents, John and Kristin Crankshaw
School-day rituals: I always listen to Taylor Swift on the way to school.
What’s on your bedroom walls: beach decor and lots of pictures of my friends.
When I’m bored I like to... drive to Yellow Springs with my friend Jackson.
Favorite movie: Me Before You
Person who would play you in a movie: Emma Watson
Favorite TV show: New Girl
Favorite musical artist: Taylor Swift
Favorite book: The Sun and Her Flowers by Rupi Kaur
Favorite home-cooked meal: my mom’s potato soup
Favorite restaurant: The Lucky Dragon in Yellow Springs
Whose mind would you like to read: Adele
Place where you’d love to travel: Corfu, Greece
Talent you’d like to have: to be able to play the piano
Favorite school subject: English
Favorite athlete: Megan Rapinoe
Favorite team: United States Women’s National Soccer Team
Something in the world I’d like to change: animal cruelty laws
Favorite high school moment: when my best friend’s pants fell down during our band’s halftime performance, which was on live TV.
Favorite junk food: Honey mustard and onion pretzels
Best thing about high school: is being able to look back on all of the relationships that I built and the memories that I made with the people I love.