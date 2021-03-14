X

Student of the Week Greenon High School

Austin Leist is the Student of the Week from Greenon High School. CONTRIBUTED
By Amy Burzynski, Staff Writer

Name: Austin Leist

School: Greenon High School

Grade: 12th

Age: 18

Extra-curricular: class president, member of National Honor Society, member of Spanish Honor society.

Claim to fame/honors: holding state honors and have over 30 college credits.

Words you live by: amor fati, roughly meaning “love of fate” or “one’s fate.” This essentially means that whatever happens to you is for a reason, and that you should appreciate your life, no matter the events that take place.

Toughest challenge: Starting college courses as a Sophomore as I was taking multiple classes through multiple schools.

Biggest influence: Robin Williams

School-day rituals: making sure to pack my water bottle

What’s on your bedroom walls: Some of my nostalgic items from my youth to remind me where I came from.

When I’m bored I like to … think about what I could be doing better.

Favorite movie: A Silent Voice

Person who would play you in a movie: Ed Sheeran

Favorite TV show: Criminal Minds

Favorite musical artist: Juice Wrld

Favorite book: The Giver

Favorite home-cooked meal: My mother makes the best spaghetti and my father makes baked spaghetti, which are both my absolute favorite dishes they make.

Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse.

Whose mind would you like to read: Stephen Hawking’s mind to see what he was thinking of during his numerous lectures.

Place where you’d love to travel: Dubai

Talent you’d like to have: magic

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite athlete: Michael Phelps

Favorite team: Ohio State football team.

Something in the world I’d like to change: the universal standards people think they need to follow.

Favorite high school moment: I got to recreate The School of Athens painting with my AP European History class.

Favorite junk food: Funyuns with Ruffles Cheddar Cheese chips

Best thing about high school: making connections with people and understanding others.

