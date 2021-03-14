Student of the Week Greenon High School

Name: Austin Leist
School: Greenon High School
Grade: 12th
Age: 18
Extra-curricular: class president, member of National Honor Society, member of Spanish Honor society.
Claim to fame/honors: holding state honors and have over 30 college credits.
Words you live by: amor fati, roughly meaning “love of fate” or “one’s fate.” This essentially means that whatever happens to you is for a reason, and that you should appreciate your life, no matter the events that take place.
Toughest challenge: Starting college courses as a Sophomore as I was taking multiple classes through multiple schools.
Biggest influence: Robin Williams
School-day rituals: making sure to pack my water bottle
What’s on your bedroom walls: Some of my nostalgic items from my youth to remind me where I came from.
When I’m bored I like to … think about what I could be doing better.
Favorite movie: A Silent Voice
Person who would play you in a movie: Ed Sheeran
Favorite TV show: Criminal Minds
Favorite musical artist: Juice Wrld
Favorite book: The Giver
Favorite home-cooked meal: My mother makes the best spaghetti and my father makes baked spaghetti, which are both my absolute favorite dishes they make.
Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse.
Whose mind would you like to read: Stephen Hawking’s mind to see what he was thinking of during his numerous lectures.
Place where you’d love to travel: Dubai
Talent you’d like to have: magic
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite athlete: Michael Phelps
Favorite team: Ohio State football team.
Something in the world I’d like to change: the universal standards people think they need to follow.
Favorite high school moment: I got to recreate The School of Athens painting with my AP European History class.
Favorite junk food: Funyuns with Ruffles Cheddar Cheese chips
Best thing about high school: making connections with people and understanding others.