X
Dark Mode Toggle

Strong winds, rain cause damage near New Carlisle

News
By Sydney Dawes - Springfield
12 minutes ago
Multiple tornado warnings issued in region in stormy February day.

A storm caused damage to homes north of New Carlisle in western Clark County on Monday afternoon as several counties in the region were under tornado warnings.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington initially issued a wind advisory for Clark County and its neighbors, projecting gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

As storms neared, watches and warnings followed. Wind and rain increased in Clark County as some schools were about to release students, and Clark-Shawnee and Southeastern delayed the dismissal of students for their safety.

Pike Township resident Jerome Thomas said that he and his son were outside when they saw severe weather forming.

He said that he and his two children at the house went into the bathroom, and described the noise from outside as sounding like a freight train.

Inside, though, Thomas said, “All we were saying in there was ‘Jesus, Jesus, Jesus’.”

Thomas added that he had two more children who were at school when the storms passed through.

In addition to the damage in Clark County, the NWS reported that the storms knocked down a barn in Champaign County near Christiansburg at about 4 p.m.

In Other News
1
Man killed in Monday morning Springfield shooting
2
Tecumseh bus driver recognized by state, local officials for heroism in...
3
Springfield News-Sun to stop publication of Dilbert comic
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Another southwest Ohio singer moves to ‘American Idol’ Hollywood round

About the Authors

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter
Follow Daniel Susco on twitter
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top