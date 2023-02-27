Strong winds, rain cause damage near New Carlisle

A storm caused damage to homes north of New Carlisle in western Clark County on Monday afternoon as several counties in the region were under tornado warnings.
The National Weather Service in Wilmington initially issued a wind advisory for Clark County and its neighbors, projecting gusts up to 50 miles per hour.
As storms neared, watches and warnings followed. Wind and rain increased in Clark County as some schools were about to release students, and Clark-Shawnee and Southeastern delayed the dismissal of students for their safety.
Pike Township resident Jerome Thomas said that he and his son were outside when they saw severe weather forming.
He said that he and his two children at the house went into the bathroom, and described the noise from outside as sounding like a freight train.
Inside, though, Thomas said, “All we were saying in there was ‘Jesus, Jesus, Jesus’.”
Thomas added that he had two more children who were at school when the storms passed through.
In addition to the damage in Clark County, the NWS reported that the storms knocked down a barn in Champaign County near Christiansburg at about 4 p.m.