Stevie’s World sees wiffleball, Hollywood unite for a good cause in Springfield

“It’s bringing the community and families together. Fathers and sons, mothers and daughters have teams playing. It just takes away the day’s worldly issues, and (they can) have a fun, friendly game of wiffleball,” event organizer John Leep said.

Leep emphasized the most important part of the event was the money it would raise for children in need. This year funds would go to a pair of Stevie’s World Kids who suffer from serious medical conditions.

“We’ve got two recipients this year that we’re doing it for. We have other recipients that we’ll donate to as well as the year ends,” Leep said. “The wiffleball event is not about the wiffleball, it’s about the recipients we do it for.”

Worlds collide for ‘Field of Dreams’ actor

Brown, who was raised on a farm in northern Ohio, was happy to come out and support a local cause, he said. While he has lived in southern California for 40 years, the Medina County native has not forgotten his roots.

While he may have played the father of Ray Kinsella in the classic baseball film, it is Leep whom the actor believes is fulfilling the role in real life.

“He has this dream. He loves baseball, loves movies and found a way to put these two things together to create an event that makes money and helps people who have financial need. To me, that’s better than the ‘Field of Dreams’ itself. In the ‘Field of Dreams,’ they’re raising money to save a farm, but here, you’re giving it away to other people,” Brown said.

The actor was impressed with the work that went into organizing the event and praised the selflessness and altruism at the heart of it.

“Anytime I can come back and help out a fellow Buckeye, I’m all for it. I’ve just been taken with the kindness of everybody, everybody pitching in and making it look effortless when building these three fields has got to be a lot of work for a lot of people,” Brown said.

The names of the fields built for the event paid homage to baseball’s legacy on and off the big screen. Across the UAW Recreation Park, games were played on the Sandlot, Fenway, Rickwood and this year’s star — the Field of Dreams.

“It’s just incredible considering I had a five-minute part in this movie. But, to be honest, when I got into acting as a farm boy in northeast Ohio, I dreamed of being in movies that would change people’s lives like ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ was for my era,” he said. “To have sort of accidentally stumbled onto a movie that takes place on a farm, about a kid having a dream on a farm and then 37 years later, we’re still talking about it; I mean, I couldn’t be more pleased especially since it was just five minutes. If that is what I’m remembered for my little time on earth then, hey, I’m good with that.”

Fundraising for two young baseball fans

This year the fundraiser was organized in support of two young baseball fans. Cooper, a myotubular myopathy survivor, and Leukemia patient Larkin were honored on the main field after prayers were said and the Star-Spangled banner was sung.

“It’s about helping kids that are not fortunate to do the things they would like to and that’s why I’m here. I like helping other people,” former baseball pitcher Nischwitz said about the tournament.

The 88 year-old wore a crisp Tigers jersey and cap as he signed autographs for fans alongside Brown. It’s not his first time attending the event, and Nischwitz was proud to share he “has fun every time.”

“It’s a good day for me, and I always look for good days. I’m very happy to be here,” Nischwitz said.

An auction for charity was also held while live music and family-friendly games of wiffleball kept people busy. Attendees had a chance to take photos with a Hollywood actor and former professional baseball player free of charge. Numerous food trucks were also in attendance.

“It’s closer to a field of dreams than even the movie we shot because you are doing it for other people,” Brown told the crowd during an address from the main field. “Thank you for showing up, and thank you all for contributing.”