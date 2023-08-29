State, local crime initiative leads to 10 felony arrests, seizure of illegal guns, drugs

A two-day “surge” operation among Springfield, Clark County and state law enforcement agencies last week resulted in 10 felony arrests, the seizure of five firearms that were illegally possessed, 16 warrant arrests, and three impaired drivers removed from roadways.

Troopers, deputies and officers also seized varying amounts of cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and other illegal drugs, according to provisional data from the Aug. 24-25 initiative, the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Springfield Post announced Tuesday.

“The whole focus is going after violent criminals: Violent criminals who are using guns, violent criminals who are not supposed to have guns but do, in fact, have guns,” Gov. Mike DeWine said Friday during a press briefing in Springfield about the initiative. “The whole focus is to go into the community with the sheriff’s office, with the police department, and focus on the violent repeat offenders.”

Andy Wilson, director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety and former Clark County prosecutor, said last week the operations are data driven and focused on violent crime, with state resources available when requested.

Many resources from the highway patrol were used to assist last week during the Springfield and Clark County initiative, including troopers from the Piqua District, Aviation Section, Criminal Patrol Unit and agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit, in addition to officials with the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center and parole officers from the Department of Rehabilitation & Correction among others.