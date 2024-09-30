State gives Springfield schools $1.35M to help serve Haitians, other students

Springfield City Schools: $1,346,000

Springfield Preparatory and Fitness Academy: $12,000

Springfield Sports Academy: $12,000

State officials said funds will be used to enhance learning programs for all students in the community and to provide additional resources to support educational needs, including translation technologies, interpreters, mental health services, and more.

“We want all students across Ohio to have the resources they need to reach their full, God-given potential,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Schools in Springfield and other communities that have been dealing with sudden increases in their student population have no doubt been strained. These funds will help to relieve some of this pressure and create a better learning environment for all students in these communities.”

DeWine said funding has also been provided to Findlay City Schools ($100,000) and Lima City Schools ($36,882), which have also seen increase in Haitian migrants. That money will largely go to support translation technologies such as interpreter earbuds or mini handheld translators.

“Ohio educators and school leaders continue to pinpoint the learning supports needed for all students in our communities to be successful,” said Ohio Department of Education and Workforce Director Steve Dackin. “These funds are part of a larger system of supports to increase literacy achievement, accelerate learning opportunities in reading and mathematics, expand career and workforce experiences, and support student wellness initiatives.”