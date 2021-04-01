St. Paris mom to be sentenced Thursday for killing son’s ex-girlfriend

Sheriff’s deputies found Hostler’s body in a wooded ravine near Kiser Lake Road. The investigation into Hostler’s death led to Valerie and Rodney Rider, who were arrested Oct. 2.

Hostler also shared a 2-year-old daughter with the couple’s son, Randy Rider.

Whitney Hostler

Randy Rider’s father, Rodney 54, was sentenced earlier this month in relation to the death.

Randy Rider has never been charged in Hostler’s murder.

Rodney Rider was sentenced to 36 months in prison, with 158 days of jail credit, and a $750 fine. After prison, he will be on post-release control supervision, same as parole, for up to three year.

Rodney Rider pleaded guilty in November to tampering with evidence, obstructing justice and possession of criminal tools, according to court records.