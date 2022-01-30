Springfield youth performers shine at national festival

“We’re getting a reputation there,” said Krissy Brown, Arts Council education director. “We haven’t walked away from one of these festivals without awards.”

Wearing Ambassadors shirts, Brown and the kids heard other attendees talking about how their choreography was good and other positive comments. Brown was also pleased when a festival staffer told her how respectful the Ambassadors were.

“It’s nice to hear our kids are being talked for being talented but also for being polite and kind,” she said.

While the pandemic reduced the attendees, the Ambassadors took all the necessary safety precautions. Brown was especially glad her 15 seniors were able to experience it in person since this will be their final opportunity.

The bus ride to Atlanta wasroughly eight hours, but coming back it took 15 as they hit the snow storm blanketing the country. But getting back safe and the fun made it all worth it.

“It was a really positive experience, but we also didn’t forget to enjoy our time together and celebrating our talented students who love each other,” said Brown.

The Ambassadors have a full slate of 2022 projects. They are in rehearsals for “Schoolhouse Rock Jr.,” which will be presented March 4-5 at the John Legend Theater.

A dinner theater will be in the spring, followed by a musical at the Summer Arts Festival and another special project are upcoming.

For more information on the Youth Arts Ambassadors, check their Facebook page.