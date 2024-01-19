Springfield youth arts group makes most of Junior Theatre Festival

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

News
By Brett Turner – Contributing Writer
52 minutes ago
X

The Springfield Arts Council’s Youth Arts Ambassadors (YAA) stood out among 6,500 peers from across the country at the Junior Theatre Festival in Atlanta on Jan. 11-15, gaining honors and working with Broadway professionals.

This was the sixth year the Springfield-based group of 48 middle school and high school students and chaperones attended the festival, held each Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend. Krissy Brown, Arts Council associate creative director, said it helps build camaraderie and skills.

“Overall, we had an amazing trip with many learning opportunities for students, chaperones and directors. Attending the festival always shows us where we are weak, where we are strong and motivates all of us to improve,” Brown said. “I was overjoyed to once again receive comments about how well the group worked together as a team, because that is our goal in Youth Arts Ambassadors.”

ExploreFormer Springfield police chief remembered as ‘an absolute gem of a human being’

Groups bring in adjudicated pieces, and this year the YAA brought “James and the Giant Peach Jr.” It was a new challenge as this was the first time they took a show they haven’t produced the full-length version of. They were advised by two adjudicators: Broadway performer Brittney Mack, who was in the original cast of musical comedy “Six,” and West End director Lotte Wakeham.

The group was awarded with Excellence in Acting by the adjudicators, who also recognized ensemble member Blake Wagner for always being engaged and a part of the story while on stage.

Brown said this year was the first bringing a piece that was fully choreographed by a YAA student, senior Ellah Smith, who earned the Outstanding Student Choreographer Award. Senior Evie Oehlers and junior Charlie Jahns were recognized as Performance All Stars.

Evie Oehlers and Sean Davidge received a callback for a special video project in New York with the iTheatrics staff, which presents the festival, and will find out if they were selected in the spring.

ExploreSpringfield City Hall Plaza’s price tag continues to climb

“I am so proud of the group for always being recognized as having good behavior and being respectful,” said Brown. “Every year at the festival I am reminded of why arts education is so important. The arts encourage community-building, confidence, leadership skills, organizational skills and so many other skills and I continue to see that the sky is the limit with this group.”

Local audiences can see the results of this work when the YAA presents “James and the Giant Peach, Jr.” at 7:30 p.m. March 1 and 2 p.m. March 2 at the John Legend Theater.

For more information about YAA, go to their Facebook page.

In Other News
1
What’s happening this weekend: Food tasting, pantries and more
2
Cousin Vinny’s in Springfield to hold grand opening
3
Springfield Soup Kitchen open again as emergency warming center amid...
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases

About the Author

Brett Turner
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top