Springfield youth arts group makes most of Junior Theatre Festival

“Overall, we had an amazing trip with many learning opportunities for students, chaperones and directors. Attending the festival always shows us where we are weak, where we are strong and motivates all of us to improve,” Brown said. “I was overjoyed to once again receive comments about how well the group worked together as a team, because that is our goal in Youth Arts Ambassadors.”

Groups bring in adjudicated pieces, and this year the YAA brought “James and the Giant Peach Jr.” It was a new challenge as this was the first time they took a show they haven’t produced the full-length version of. They were advised by two adjudicators: Broadway performer Brittney Mack, who was in the original cast of musical comedy “Six,” and West End director Lotte Wakeham.

The group was awarded with Excellence in Acting by the adjudicators, who also recognized ensemble member Blake Wagner for always being engaged and a part of the story while on stage.

Brown said this year was the first bringing a piece that was fully choreographed by a YAA student, senior Ellah Smith, who earned the Outstanding Student Choreographer Award. Senior Evie Oehlers and junior Charlie Jahns were recognized as Performance All Stars.

Evie Oehlers and Sean Davidge received a callback for a special video project in New York with the iTheatrics staff, which presents the festival, and will find out if they were selected in the spring.

“I am so proud of the group for always being recognized as having good behavior and being respectful,” said Brown. “Every year at the festival I am reminded of why arts education is so important. The arts encourage community-building, confidence, leadership skills, organizational skills and so many other skills and I continue to see that the sky is the limit with this group.”

Local audiences can see the results of this work when the YAA presents “James and the Giant Peach, Jr.” at 7:30 p.m. March 1 and 2 p.m. March 2 at the John Legend Theater.

For more information about YAA, go to their Facebook page.