Springfield to reinstate COVID safety protocols at City Hall

The City of Springfield will be reinstating its COVID-19 safety protocols at City Hall starting Tuesday and visitors will be asked to wear a mask until further notice.
“We are taking every precaution necessary to protect the public as the pandemic progresses,” said Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck. “As we see an uptick in COVID cases in our community, it’s necessary to employ these safety protocols for the benefit of our citizens and city employees.”
All City Hall employees will be masked and will be required to sanitize their work area between serving visitors, according to a news release from the city.
All visitors are asked to maintain social distancing and wear a mask as a condition of service at City Hall, the release added.
The first floor of City Hall will remain open during normal business hours, that is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.