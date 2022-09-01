BreakingNews
Springfield theater to offer $3 movie tickets Saturday
Cinema 10, a UEC theater, in Springfield will offer $3 tickets on Saturday in celebration of National Cinema Day. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

By Jake Coyle, Associated PressNatalie Jones
44 minutes ago
The discounted tickets are in celebration of National Cinema Day.

Some movie theaters are celebrating National Cinema Day by offering $3 tickets for any show on Saturday, Sept. 3.

The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, announced there will be a nationwide discount day in more than 3,000 theaters and on more than 30,000 screens.

“After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” said Jackie Brenneman, Cinema Foundation president, in a statement. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”

ExploreYellow Springs sunflower field returns after 2-year hiatus

Major chains, including AMC and Regal Cinemas, are participating, as are all major film studios. Other movie theaters in the area participating include Cinema 10, a UEC theatre in Springfield and The Neon in Dayton.

Labor Day weekend is traditionally one of the slowest weekends in theaters.

This year, the August lull has been especially acute for exhibitors. Cineworld, which owns Regal Cinemas, cited the scant supply of major new releases in its recent plans to fill for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Organizers of National Cinema Day described the event as a trial that could become an annual fixture. While some other countries have experimented with a similar day of cheap movie tickets, the initiative is the first of its kind on such a large scale in the U.S.

ExploreSpringfield diner moving to new location

Jake Coyle, Associated Press
