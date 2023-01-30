Springfield symphony’s Grapes and Escapes plans fiesta fundraiser

The evening will begin with a cocktail hour featuring hors d’ oeuvres by the Painted Pepper and sangria from Cork + Board.

Attendees get the rare chance to have dinner catered by Los Mariachis on the PAC stage while a mariachi band performs.

“It will be like taking a trip down to Mexico,” Frantz said of the intent. “Having that perspective of what it’s like to look out from the stage is a nice opportunity and part of a great social scene.”

Where this would be enough for some fundraisers, it’s just the beginning as Frantz said the escapes will be a big focus in 2023, with a live after-dinner auction to bid on more than 20 experiences.

Highlights will include getaways from right here in Springfield to bed and breakfast, castle and fly-fishing experiences in the Buckeye State to visits to several states to adventurous flying and cowboy experiences to one that inspired the whole evening, the Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos resort.

While normally a formal event, guests can wear whatever they like to “Fiesta Americana” including Mexican-inspired sundresses or sombreros. Frantz joked he may dress as a pinata.

Guests will also get to hear music from the Springfield Symphony Youth Orchestra members, who will also benefit from the proceeds. Frantz hopes guests will keep the goal of the fundraiser in mind.

“This supports a fantastic arts organization. The Springfield Symphony is an asset for our city; it’s special to have something of this caliber in our town,” he said. “To have musicians like Itzhak Perlman and the ‘Home Alone’ concert is strong, something much larger cities offer and we’ve got it right here.”

HOW TO GO

What: Grapes & Escapes: “Fiesta Americana”

Where: Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 South Fountain Ave., Springfield

When: Saturday, Feb. 4, 6-11 p.m.

Cost: $113 (includes fees)

More info: 937-325-8100 or springfieldsym.org/grapes-and-escapes/