Springfield superintendent among finalists for Kettering job

The narrowing of candidates follows a series of 19 community forums by K-12 Business Consulting Inc., which the board hired to help with the search.

K-12 then issued a 10-page based on input from those sessions attended by 199 and results of a survey that had 175 respondents, officials said.

The targeted timeline for the board to vote on hiring is mid-May.

The base salary range is expected to be between $175,000 and $199,000 annually, but is negotiable based on experience and qualifications, records show.