Springfield students create more than 600 bowls for food bank fundraiser

Attendees can choose a bowl to keep and get unlimited soup from local vendors for a $20 donation, or $10 for ages 12 and younger.

With the bowls the high school students created, their efforts are estimated to raise over $12,200 for the food bank, equating to 73,200 meals that will go to those in need.

Springfield High School has participated in this event since 2014. Since that time, students have created more than 5,000 bowls, raised more than $87,000 for local hunger relief and provided nearly 475,000 meals.

The event is held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. tonight Wittenberg’s Student Center Dining Hall. It’s open to the public, and proceeds raised will go toward hunger relief in tri-county area.