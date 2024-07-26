Springfield standoff ends with suspects not found in home

News
By
16 minutes ago
X

A standoff in Springfield ended with law enforcement clearing a house and finding nobody inside.

According to the Springfield Police Division, officers responded to a house in the 700 block of North Belmont Avenue at around 5:40 p.m. after two suspects in an armed robbery with a firearm allegedly ran into the home.

Explore1 arrested, 2 injured in I-70 Clark County crashes after pursuit

SWAT was called to the standoff, and at around 8:50 p.m. law enforcement entered the home.

Police said that the suspects were not found in the home.

This incident is an ongoing investigation, police said.

In Other News
1
Wittenberg weighs $7 million in cuts to address finances
2
1 arrested, 2 injured in I-70 Clark County crashes after pursuit
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top