Springfield standoff ends with suspects not found in home

A standoff in Springfield ended with law enforcement clearing a house and finding nobody inside.
According to the Springfield Police Division, officers responded to a house in the 700 block of North Belmont Avenue at around 5:40 p.m. after two suspects in an armed robbery with a firearm allegedly ran into the home.
SWAT was called to the standoff, and at around 8:50 p.m. law enforcement entered the home.
Police said that the suspects were not found in the home.
This incident is an ongoing investigation, police said.
