Springfield Soup Kitchen opens as warming center

The soup kitchen decided to open as a warming center after volunteers found “three half frozen people standing at our door with nowhere to go and one looked like he had frostbite on his hands,” the post read.

The Nehemiah Foundation Faith Community Crisis Response Team, Salvation Army, Sheltered Inc. and Homefull, plus the Community Development Department of the city of Springfield announced a partnership Friday to offer shelter to people experiencing homelessness during the extreme cold.

The Extreme Cold Weather Shelter will be hosted at the Salvation Army at 14 S. Plum St. It will open its doors at 4 p.m. Monday and will remain operational throughout the anticipated period of extreme cold weather, according to a release from the city.

Those who are in need of immediate shelter can access the Extreme Cold Weather Shelter in person at the Salvation Army.

Traditional shelters will remain in operation.

Those seeking assistance should contact the Community Emergency Shelter Access Point offered by Sheltered Inc. Intake at 440 W. High St. or at 937-521-1071. Calls received after hours will be connected to on-call staff for assistance.

The shelters are:

• Norm’s Place, for single women, and women and families;

• Hartley House, for single men

• Homefull at the EI, for non-congregate emergency homeless shelter services for families, and for additional beds in a congregate setting for adults in need of night shelter. Homefull at the El appears to be the new name for the shelter at the former Executive Inn, 325 W. Columbia St.