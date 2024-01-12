Springfield groups to offer new extreme cold shelter option

“With the impending extreme cold weather conditions expected ... these partners recognize the critical need to ensure the safety and well-being of individuals experiencing unsheltered homelessness,” the release said. “In response to this need, the collaborative efforts of partners within the homeless services system have resulted in the opening of an Extreme Cold Weather Shelter and Homeless Shelter Winter Operations.”

The Extreme Cold Weather Shelter will be hosted at the Salvation Army at 14 S. Plum St. It will open its doors at 4 p.m. Monday and will remain operational throughout the anticipated period of extreme cold weather, the release said.

Those who are in need of immediate shelter can access the Extreme Cold Weather Shelter in person at the Salvation Army.

Traditional shelters will remain in operation during this extreme cold weather event, the release said.

Individuals seeking traditional homeless sheltering assistance should contact the Community Emergency Shelter Access Point offered by Sheltered Inc. Intake at 440 W. High St. or at 937-521-1071. Calls received after hours will be connected to on-call staff for assistance.

The shelters are:

• Norm’s Place, for single women, and women and families;

• Hartley House, for single men

• Homefull at the EI, for non-congregate emergency homeless shelter services for families, and for additional beds in a congregate setting for adults in need of night shelter. Homefull at the El appears to be the new name for the shelter at the former Executive Inn, 325 W. Columbia St.

Officials said the new multi-agency partnership is designed to ensureindividuals facing homelessness have access to safe and warm shelter during challenging weather conditions.

“The collaborative effort is a testament to the dedication of these organizations and their commitment to the welfare of our community members. We are grateful for the support of our partners and the efforts of our local faith communities in helping those in need,” the release said.