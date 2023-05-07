Springfield sets bike to work day after COVID break

“Planning for this year’s event got off to a great start because many of the sponsors who had signed on to participate in 2020, the last time the event was scheduled to be held, suggested we hold on to their sponsorship fees for the next Bike to Work Day,” Thompson said. “That came in handy, because in the past the event was typically held on city plaza, which we could use for free. Since the plaza is being remodeled this year, it will be moved to Commons Park. The sponsorships will help us offset any additional fees we have to incur because of the change in location.”

The new venue has posed some new logistical challenges for the event.

“Our city employees have always helped set this up In the past, on the plaza. But with the new location, we’ve had to decide what size tents we would need and how many chairs. We had to make sure we had power to set up for the DJ, and bring in restrooms,” Thompson said.

In the past, the event drew about 200 people. This year planners are hoping for the same attendance.

“It’s a great opportunity to connect with other bicyclists and with biking groups. I think this year is going to be a real bellwether for how we will have to plan for next year,” Thompson said. “We want people to know that it will again be an annual thing, as long as we don’t get another pandemic.”

The project also aims to draw attention to and increase awareness about sharing the road with bikers. While some roads have had bike lanes added, adjusting infrastructure to accommodate bicyclists is not the first step Thompson said.

“Education is key to ensuring the safety of bicyclists,” Thompson said. “Part of what we want to promote with this event is helping drivers become more accustomed to seeing bikers and become familiar with the hand signals they use,”

In addition to city staff members, the vendors, sponsors and event planners, Bike to Work Day also involves the hard work and effort of numerous groups and organizations. Thompson credited all of them with making the event a success.

“There’s always a dedicated group of Springfield residents who put in a lot of work into the event,” he said. “The Clark County Springfield Transportation Coordinating Committee and local biking groups all play a big role. The efforts of the Greater Springfield Partnership this year has been really valuable.”

While in the U.S. only about 1% of commuters cycle to work, Thompson is among them.

He grew up In St. Paris and finds living in the city and biking to work to be cathartic. And he appreciates saving on gas money since the cost has gone up.

“On nice days it’s awesome. I get a workout in before work and my commute home gives me time to decompress from the day and make that transition to home life,” he said.

Studies suggest he’s on to something about cycling. A study published in the British Medical Journal finds that biking improves mental and physical health, reduces stress and increases happiness. All great reasons to dust off the bike and hop on for a ride.