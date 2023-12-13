Springfield service club makes holiday brighter for 160 kids

>> PHOTOS: Springfield Rotary brightens holidays for children with disabilities

This year 160 kids attended the event, enjoying a personal audience with the Jolly Elf himself and a full slate of fun and entertaining activities.

Bonita Heeg, Rotarian and Chief Santa Elf for the festivities, devotes months to planning and presentation to make the party memorable for both the Rotarians and their special guests.

“We try to pair each Rotarian with a child so they can enjoy the best experience possible,” Heeg said. That includes making sure a child who may be a “runner” has one of the most physically fit Rotarians in case a chase ensues.

Heeg visits classrooms throughout the county in the fall every year to meet children who will attend and to collect Christmas wish lists. She then pairs the children with Rotarians, and each Rotarian is responsible for purchasing and wrapping a gift for their partnered party guest. Together they enjoy the games, activities and opportunities to meet and dance with mascots including Minions, a snowman, penguin and reindeer.

Some Rotarians entertain the same guest year after year. Rotary President Eddie Bell and his friend Gabby marked their second year together this year. After their time with Santa, Bell worked diligently to pry every tiny element included in the Minnie Mouse Dress-Up gift from its plastic enclosure so Gabby could enjoy her gift immediately.

Bell shared that while the holiday party is the signature event of the Rotarians, the organization devotes many more service efforts to those with disabilities in the community.

“We hold a two-week Dream Soccer Tournament every summer for kids to adults, and sponsor summer enrichment programs for 600 to 800 people with disabilities every year,” Bell says. “Our members are passionate about community service and about local, fun projects that are inclusive.”

The Gourmet Food Truck Competition sponsored by Rotary helps to fund the holiday party, so those who attend should know as they enjoy their food truck fare, it helps bring Christmas joy to the community a few months later.

Rotary efforts also include providing for specialized needs of members of the community including special equipment and technologies that may be beyond the ability of individuals to bear.

Jonathan DeWitt of New Carlisle was in attendance as a returning event guest this year.

“I was one of the kids who benefitted from this as a child,” DeWitt said. “I had a club foot when I was little, and needed special shoes that were more expensive than my family could afford. The Rotary Club took care of that for my family and me.”

This year, DeWitt decided to “pay it forward,” convincing fellow members of the Moose Riders in Medway to donate $4,065 to the Rotary event. DeWitt also hosted one of the youngsters this year, and has received the honor of being invited to join the Rotary organization.

Wittenberg University has partnered with the Rotary for decades now, providing a site for the occasion and helping make sure any special needs and accommodations are provided for the kids who come to celebrate.

Due to their individual circumstances, some children this year were unable to make the visit to campus. This year, the party is being taken to them for the first time. Two classrooms will receive their own celebrations, so everyone gets to partake.

Rotarians at the event were effusive about the children, the visiting therapy dogs that kids were enthusiastically petting, and the holiday cookies they got to enjoy.

Heeg said the phrase “it takes a village” applies to the Children with Disabilities Christmas Party.

“We couldn’t do this without Wittenberg, or without all the community support, volunteers, wonderful occupational and physical therapists, teachers and aides,” she said.

Rotary President Bell quoted fellow Rotarian Horton Hobbs of the Greater Springfield Partnership as best summing up the day.

“This is the day,” Hobbs said, “that it really begins to feel like Christmas.”