PHOTOS: Springfield Rotary brightens holidays for children with disabilities

1 / 13
Children hug Santa, Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at the Springfield Rotary 101st Children with Disabilities Christmas Party at the HWA center on the Wittenberg University campus. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top