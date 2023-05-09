X

Springfield schools to receive $9K grant for refillable water stations

News
By
26 minutes ago

Springfield City Schools is the lone district in Clark County to receive a grant that will help promote reusability.

The district was awarded $9,000 in a grant from Ohio EPA to help promote the “Three Rs” of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.

The Ohio EPA’s Recycling and Litter Prevention grant program made $450,000 available to public and private K-12 school in the state to cover the cost of equipment to install or retrofit water fountains with water bottle filling stations.

“The bottle filling stations in schools encourage staff and students to use refillable water bottles to help reduce the use of single-use plastic bottles and keep more plastic waste out of landfills,” district officials said.

The district originally begin installing water bottle filling stations on drinking fountains as early as 2020. The maintenance staff will purchase additional water filling stations with this grant to place in the buildings.

Springfield, along with a handful of other districts in the Dayton region, were awarded grants.

The Ohio EPA will offer the grants again in 2024.

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

