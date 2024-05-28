Springfield schools receive $9K family literacy grant

The foundation awarded more than $260,000 in literacy grants to Ohio nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools as part of its more than $10.6 million in 48 states where Dollar General operates to support literacy programs. The grants are expected to impact more than 20,000 individuals.

“We believe individuals of all ages deserve access to a quality education, and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation is thrilled to support thousands of learners across the country as they enrich their lives with literacy and education,” said Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “This year’s spring grant cycle is equally exciting as we surpass impacting more than 20 million individuals. We hope these funds provide resources needed to positively change students’ lives, helping them to build a brighter future for themselves and generations to come.”

Project Springboard is a comprehensive family literacy program that includes adult education (Adult Basic Learning Examination [ABLE]/GED), early childhood education activities, parenting education, employability and parent/child interaction coaching.

The program offers free daytime classes throughout the school year at Clark Early Learning Center, as well as support services that includes transportation, meals, child care, home visits and parent support groups.

Project Springboard is also supported by the Wilson Sheehan Foundation, Crabill Family Foundation and Springfield Foundation.

The district also received $10,000 last December from The Springfield Foundation and $25,000 in January 2023 from local foundations, including $10,000 from the Springfield Foundation Discretionary Grants Program and $15,000 from the Wilson Sheehan Foundation, to help with this program.

The foundation grants are to support schools, public libraries and nonprofit organizations with new literacy initiatives or expanding existing ones. They can be used to buy new technology, equipment, books, materials or software to enhance literacy programs.

For more information and a full list of grant recipients, visit http://www.dgliteracy.org.